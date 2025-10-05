Dharma in action

Human life is a divine blessing. With every breath we take, every decision we make, every road we travel, and every role we play, we innately shape our future as well as the future of those surrounding us. Living a life without recognising this accountability is similar to being a leaf drifting in the air. Living a life with awareness means being on the righteous path of dharma and duty.
The word dharma comes from the root 'dhr', which means 'to uphold' or 'to sustain'. Dharma is that which upholds the universe. It is not bound to one religion, tradition, or culture. It is the eternal law of righteousness, truth, and harmony that controls all existence. Just as fire burns, water flows, and the sun shines, every human being lives by dharma. Duty is the practical expression of dharma in our daily lives. Dharma is the principle, duty is the practice; dharma is the compass, duty is the journey. Together they form the foundation of a purposeful life.
Though the languages and customs of humanity may differ, the essence of dharma is the same everywhere. In Christianity, it is expressed as the commandment to love thy neighbour as thyself. In Islam, it is spoken of as Adl (justice) and Ihsan (compassion). In Buddhism, it is the Noble Eightfold Path. In Hinduism, it is the timeless call to righteousness as sung in the Bhagavad Gita, which declares:
“Svakarmana tam abhyarcya siddhim vindati manavah” (18.46) (By performing one’s duty with dedication, man attains perfection. What matters is not the greatness of the action but the purity of the intention behind it.)
Dharma cannot be imposed from outside. It stems from the inner voice of conscience that whispers what is right even when the world says otherwise. Dharma calls us to act with honesty when deception seems easier, with compassion when dispassion feels safer, and with courage when fear would keep us quiet. However, when we begin to listen to this inner voice, spiritual maturity starts to develop within us. And when we follow it consistently, it marks our true strength.
People often presume dharma as something reserved for saints or sages. But, in reality, it is present in the ordinary duties of our daily life. The duty of a student to learn with sincerity, of a parent to nurture with love, of a leader to serve with integrity, of a worker to labour with honesty—each is an opportunity to live dharma. When done with devotion, even the smallest task becomes sacred. Be it sweeping a floor, tending a garden, or preparing a meal, all become offerings to the Divine when we perform in the spirit of duty.
When we leave the path of dharma, we may achieve temporary success but lose eternal peace. Alternatively, when we uphold dharma, we may face challenges, but we can acquire inner freedom. The Mahabharata teaches this truth—kingdoms rise and fall, wealth comes and goes, but dharma alone protects those who protect it. The scriptures remind us:
“Dharmo raksati raksitah”
(Dharma protects those who protect it.)
This is not merely an ancient maxim, it is an eternal reality. When we live truthfully, the universe aligns in our favour. When we act righteously, even if misunderstood in the moment, we sow seeds of harmony that will one day blossom into joy. A life lived in accordance with dharma, by accepting one’s duty, is not a burden, but a blessing. It gives purpose to our existence, anchors us in doubtful times, and exalts our vision beyond personal gain to the welfare of the entirety.
Every individual has a role in the great symphony of life. Just as each instrument contributes to the melody of the orchestra, each person’s dharma contributes to the balance of the world. Some may serve through knowledge, others through compassion, and yet others through leadership or creativity, but all are crucial.
Purpose is not something we originate; it is something we unveil by aligning with dharma. When we ask not “what do I want from life?” but “what does life want from me?” we start to realise our true calling. The present global scenario often obscures our fundamental connection as human beings by race, religion, and nationality. But we must look beyond these divisions and recognise our shared humanity.
Dharma reminds us that we are one family, exceeding all the other labels. Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam—the world is one family—is not just a supercilious sentiment but the natural consequence of dharma lived sincerely. A doctor serving the sick does not ask their religion before treatment. A teacher educating children does not discriminate based on caste. A volunteer feeding the hungry does not separate by nation. This is dharma in action—the spirit of love and service.
Dharma does not ask for perfection. It only requires sincerity. Each moment, we are allowed to choose the higher path over the lower one. The way may not always be comfortable, but it is ever worth walking.
The Kathopanishad teaches:
“Shreyas cha preyas cha manusyam etas tau samparitya vivinakti dhirah” (Both—the good shreyas and the pleasant preyas—approach man. The wise choose the good over the pleasant.)
My call to every seeker, young or old, regardless of their race or religion, is—Walk the path of dharma and live it out. Go for what is right rather than that what is easy. Along with nurturing yourself, be the light that shows the way and uplifts others.
No society led by dharma can ever fall apart. There will be no discord in a home guided by dharma. An individual practising dharma will always be strong. When we live with righteousness, life itself becomes worship; and when dharma is lived, humanity is uplifted.
The author is a global humanitarian, spiritual leader, and founder of the One World One Family mission.