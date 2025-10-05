Dharma in action

Human life is a divine blessing. With every breath we take, every decision we make, every road we travel, and every role we play, we innately shape our future as well as the future of those surrounding us. Living a life without recognising this accountability is similar to being a leaf drifting in the air. Living a life with awareness means being on the righteous path of dharma and duty.

The word dharma comes from the root 'dhr', which means 'to uphold' or 'to sustain'. Dharma is that which upholds the universe. It is not bound to one religion, tradition, or culture. It is the eternal law of righteousness, truth, and harmony that controls all existence. Just as fire burns, water flows, and the sun shines, every human being lives by dharma. Duty is the practical expression of dharma in our daily lives. Dharma is the principle, duty is the practice; dharma is the compass, duty is the journey. Together they form the foundation of a purposeful life.

Though the languages and customs of humanity may differ, the essence of dharma is the same everywhere. In Christianity, it is expressed as the commandment to love thy neighbour as thyself. In Islam, it is spoken of as Adl (justice) and Ihsan (compassion). In Buddhism, it is the Noble Eightfold Path. In Hinduism, it is the timeless call to righteousness as sung in the Bhagavad Gita, which declares: