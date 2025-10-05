The boy who learnt the immortality secret

The Katha Upanishad tells the story of a young boy named Nachiketa, who was both sincere and wise. He was the son of Sage Vajashravas. Once, the father performed a special yajna in which one is supposed to give away all possessions. Young Nachiketa observed that his father was giving away old and sick cows, which no longer gave milk, to Brahmins. He felt that it was not right. He thought that since his father used to say that he was his most prized possession, he must be given away too. He went to his father and asked, 'To whom will you give me?’ The father kept quiet. After some time, Nachiketa repeated his question. Still, his father did not answer. When Nachiketa asked for the third time, his father got angry and said, ‘I give you to Yama, the God of Death.’

Nachiketa left to meet Yama. Yama was away, and Nachiketa had to wait at his doorstep for three days, without any food or water. When Yama came back and saw the waiting boy, he felt very sorry for him. He said, ‘Since you have waited at my doorstep for three days, I will grant you three boons.’ Nachiketa said, ‘Let my father not be anxious about me and let him forget his anger towards me.’ Yama granted this boon. Then, Nachiketa said, ‘What is the proper way to perform a yagya?’ Yama taught him the proper rituals. Nachiketa said, ‘Is there life after death? Some say there is, while others say there is not. What is the truth?’