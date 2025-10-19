Freedom from the inner prison

The sun was scorching, but even hotter were the flames of his inner turmoil. He had just ended a long-standing relationship. Sweating with his emotions, he thought, “Why has God created this feeling of love, only to bring the dejection of heartbreak?” Love had brought him so much misery that he had begun to curse its very energy. It had imprisoned him instead of setting him free.

Then he turned his gaze to the sun, the source of his external sweat, and looked at it with anger. In response, he received a subtle message from the sun: “My son, I give energy to the whole world, and I exist in you, giving energy. There is an inner sun of consciousness within you. My rays are neither polluted when they fall on the gutters of the city, nor enriched when they fall on a garden—I remain unaffected by what I illuminate. Likewise, there is a light within you that is not touched by joy or sorrow. Close your eyes and see this inner light, and you will no longer be swayed by suffering.” In that moment, he suddenly stopped sweating and a new light arose within him.

Feed and nourish your positive beliefs and doubt will starve to death. The strength of our fear reflects the weakness of our positive beliefs.