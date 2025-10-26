To change the world, begin within

Children, we all want others to behave lovingly and patiently to us. If we feel that their behavior is anything less than that, we will not hesitate to criticize, scold, and judge them harshly. But many of us forget that others likewise expect dignified and exemplary behavior from us.
If we are caught in a traffic jam, we will honk continuously to make the car in front of us move ahead. We will curse the driver, as if he is the cause of the holdup. At the same time, we tell the driver behind us, “Hey, why so impatient? Can’t you see the traffic jam? Please be patient.”
Life is a training ground for us to improve ourselves. When we see someone doing wrong, we must learn not to make the same mistake ourselves. Similarly, when we see someone doing good, we must aspire to behave like that person and strive to do good. Cultivating such attitudes will help us improve and grow.
Most of us are not prepared to be truthful but can never forgive dishonesty in others. A thief waves a knife threateningly at a householder and says, “Where have you kept your gold, other ornaments, and cash? Tell me the truth or I’ll kill you!” Even a thief expects the truth from others.
Once, a man told a social worker, “I want to be a social worker like you.”
The social worker said, “It’s not so easy. You will have to make many sacrifices. You must be ready to give what’s yours to the poor.”
“I’m ready to undergo any sacrifice.”
“If you have two cars, you must be ready to donate one.”
“Why not? Certainly!”
“If you have two houses, you must give one away.”
“Sure.”
“If you have two cows, you must give one away to someone who doesn’t have any cattle.”
“Oh! I can’t do that.”
“Why not? You’ve no hesitation giving away a car and house. Why are you hesitating to give your cow away?”
“That’s because I don’t have two cars or two houses, but I do have two cows.”
There is no space for idealism in a selfish mind. Idealism is reflected in every thought, word, and deed of one who has succeeded in conquering selfishness. More than any preaching, it is our practice of the ideal that will help others assimilate it.
These modern times are marked by a poverty of love. Love and compassion are supposed to be our greatest wealth, but today we have lost them. Without wetting our hearts with the tears of love, there is no hope for us or for the world.
Normally, human life is full of sorrow. Amidst all this sorrow, we dream of a future filled with happiness. It is not mere dreaming. There were times like that—times when people lived in love, harmony, and unity. It was a time when no one lied to or cheated on anyone. It was a time when a king ruled with only one goal—the welfare of his people.
To listen patiently to others, to be eager to understand other people, to be expansive enough to accept even those who do not agree with us—all these are the signs of true culture. What the world needs today is such a culture. We pray with longing for the return of such a time.