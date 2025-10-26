To change the world, begin within

Children, we all want others to behave lovingly and patiently to us. If we feel that their behavior is anything less than that, we will not hesitate to criticize, scold, and judge them harshly. But many of us forget that others likewise expect dignified and exemplary behavior from us.

If we are caught in a traffic jam, we will honk continuously to make the car in front of us move ahead. We will curse the driver, as if he is the cause of the holdup. At the same time, we tell the driver behind us, “Hey, why so impatient? Can’t you see the traffic jam? Please be patient.”

Life is a training ground for us to improve ourselves. When we see someone doing wrong, we must learn not to make the same mistake ourselves. Similarly, when we see someone doing good, we must aspire to behave like that person and strive to do good. Cultivating such attitudes will help us improve and grow.

Most of us are not prepared to be truthful but can never forgive dishonesty in others. A thief waves a knife threateningly at a householder and says, “Where have you kept your gold, other ornaments, and cash? Tell me the truth or I’ll kill you!” Even a thief expects the truth from others.