Overconfidence kills

Ravana was a figure of immense power and intellect. He is symbolised with ten heads (though Valmiki Ramayana doesn’t mention anything on this), representing his vast knowledge and ambition. In contemporary times, this imagery is used to represent ten qualities. However, his unmatched strength and accomplishments were overshadowed by his arrogance.

He believed he was invincible, having received a boon from the creator god Brahma after years of intense penance. This boon rendered him immune to harm from gods, demons, and celestial beings—those he regarded as the most powerful. Yet, in his pride, Ravana dismissed humans as weak and insignificant, excluding them from consideration when seeking protection.

Ravana’s reign of terror grew unchecked until the gods, alarmed by his tyranny, turned to Lord Vishnu, the preserver of balance in the universe. They sought his intervention to restore harmony. Vishnu listened as the gods recounted Ravana’s conquests and cruelty. They explained the boon Ravana had received and the critical oversight resulting from his arrogance.