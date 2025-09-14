Indra then asked the heavenly dog Sarama to look for the cows. She agreed to go on the condition that her offspring would be given the milk of these cows. During her search, she came to the Rasa. She forded the river and reached the other side, where she discovered the cows hidden in the cave. The Panis came before her and offered milk, butter and curd. Sarama refused the offerings and told the Panis that she had come as a messenger of Indra. At this, the Panis laughed and joked that Indra himself should come to be friends with them and look after their cows. Sarama said Indra was not a person to be subdued, but one who subdued others. The deep streams would not be able to stop Indra, who would come and slay them. The Panis boasted that their weapons were sharp and they would not give up the cows without a fight. They suggested to Sarama that she should not return to the gods but stay as their sister and receive a share of the cows. Sarama rejected their offer and advised them to run away, leaving the cattle.

Sarama returned and told the gods the location of the stolen cows. The Angirasas, who were seven priests associated with Indra, dug out a path to the cave. Sarama led them into the cave through fissures in the rock. With the help of his young friends, the Maruts, Indra won back the cows. In this way, the honest and wise Sarama secured cows and food for mankind for all time to come.