Youth today, nation tomorrow

In its Amrit Kaal of Independence, India stands at a pivotal point, with the potential for major transformation that could drive economic growth and improve the nation’s Human Development Index. With over 65 per cent of its population below the age of 35, India today has one of the largest and youngest workforces in the world.
A UN Report titled ‘The Power of 1.8 billion’ said that developing countries with large youth populations could see their economies soar, provided they invested heavily in young people’s education and health and protect their rights. However, going by the history of the last two and a half thousand years or so, it’s been observed by historians that nations, all over the world, have been enrolling the youth who have courage and grit, mostly to build up their military might. As a result, millions of youths have been used as grist to the war mills.
Apart from this, most other institutions-corporates have been making no better use of the energy and earnestness of the youth as well. Take, for instance, the political parties that have been using their youth wing to wage electoral wars and, when need be, to break up the public meetings of opposite parties, and to make a show of muscular strength on occasions.
Similarly, in the fields of big business and industry, workers’ unions make use of the youth to raise high-pitched slogans, to terrorise loyal workers and to issue threats to extort maximum benefits from employers. In the same manner, college unions call students in large numbers to force the administration to accept their demands and, if the latter are adamant, to ransack the principal’s or vice-chancellor’s office, to break the window-panes and the furniture of their alma mater, to burn the buses in order to express indignation against the government and to make bonfire of the effigy of ministers.
We must pause and reflect deeply on the long-term effects of such directionless aggression. While dissent and youthful passion are necessary parts of a vibrant democracy, when channelled poorly, they risk becoming tools of destruction rather than progress. And hence it’s essential to ask: are we equipping our youth with the values, vision and purpose that can lead them and the nation to lasting success?
With such misuse of youngsters, it is high time to think whether these are truly the best uses of youthful energy, or whether there are more worthwhile and courage-demanding activities to which the vigour and stamina of our youth can be better directed. Also, let us ask ourselves whether there is a way to end the curse of wars that devour so many of our talented youths? Mahatma Gandhi believed in creating from youth a cadre of inspiring and competent role models and change agents with the courage of conviction who, in turn, would trigger off the process of building a healthy nation. In fact, in today’s digital era, the youth are not merely foot soldiers; they are creators, innovators, entrepreneurs, climate warriors and agents of social transformation.
From launching start-ups that solve local problems to leading campaigns for mental health, gender equality and environmental sustainability, many young Indians are already showcasing how positive energy can rewrite the narrative of a nation. What they need is support, trust and guidance.
Remember, a nation that allows its youth to wander too far along the path of indiscipline, violence and disrespect toward elders and teachers, unwittingly permits itself to be dragged into chaos in the not-too-distant future. Youth, it must be known, are like a double-edged sword: they can be a force to destroy an enemy in its stronghold, or, if misled, they can spread terror in their own territory by sabre-rattling. If they are incited to go on strike, vandalise public property, raise daggers against the very teachers entrusted with their growth, or indulge in arson and rampage at the slightest provocation, they cease to be the guardians of their nation’s future. Instead, they become an army pulling down the very structure of their own country—without remorse.
We are standing at the edge of opportunity and responsibility. Hence, parents, educators, leaders and society at large must now work as a cohesive unit to ignite in our youth not just ambition, but character; not just skill, but service; not just energy, but empathy. The task is monumental, but the rewards are even greater, for in uplifting our youth, we uplift the soul of our nation. Let us, therefore, be wiser to consider our youths to be our present working strength, and our prospective nation-builders, for “the youth are not only the leaders of tomorrow but also the partners of today”.