Youth today, nation tomorrow

In its Amrit Kaal of Independence, India stands at a pivotal point, with the potential for major transformation that could drive economic growth and improve the nation’s Human Development Index. With over 65 per cent of its population below the age of 35, India today has one of the largest and youngest workforces in the world.

A UN Report titled ‘The Power of 1.8 billion’ said that developing countries with large youth populations could see their economies soar, provided they invested heavily in young people’s education and health and protect their rights. However, going by the history of the last two and a half thousand years or so, it’s been observed by historians that nations, all over the world, have been enrolling the youth who have courage and grit, mostly to build up their military might. As a result, millions of youths have been used as grist to the war mills.

Apart from this, most other institutions-corporates have been making no better use of the energy and earnestness of the youth as well. Take, for instance, the political parties that have been using their youth wing to wage electoral wars and, when need be, to break up the public meetings of opposite parties, and to make a show of muscular strength on occasions.