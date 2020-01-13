Home Sport

World's No. 1 shuttler Kento Momota injured in road accident, driver killed

The van carrying Momota to the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) collided with a 30-ton lorry from behind, killing the Malaysian driver of the van on the spot

Published: 13th January 2020 03:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2020 03:35 PM   |  A+A-

Kento_Momota

Japan badminton star Kento Momota (File | AP)

By IANS

KUALA LUMPUR: World No. 1 shuttler Kento Momota was injured in a traffic accident in Malaysia early on Monday. The 25-year-old is in a stable condition, police and badminton officials said.

The van carrying Momota to the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) collided with a 30-ton lorry from behind, killing the Malaysian driver of the van on the spot, according to the police as well as the local fire and rescue department, reports Xinhua news agency.

The other passengers in the van were UK badminton court official William Thomas who operates the hawkeye system operator, Japanese assistant coach Hirayama Yu and physiologist Morimoto Arkifuki. They were rushed to a nearby hospital to receive treatment.

Momota suffered a broken nose and was also injured in his lip and face, while other three sustained injuries with faces, hands, among others, the police said in a statement.

Malaysian Minister of Youth and Sports Syed Saddiq told a press conference at the hospital where the injured were receiving treatment that all four were in stable condition, adding that they would receive the best of treatment and were being monitored closely.

Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) secretary-general Kenny Goh Chee Keong said Momota and his team were on the way back to Tokyo because he actually had withdrawn from the following Indonesian Masters, while William was on his way to Jakarta for the tournament.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kento Momota Badminton
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai (Photo | Express)
Trying to shut the country down is not cool: Kangana Ranaut on CAA protests
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addressing the media after an Opposition leaders meeting to discuss the current political situation following widespread protests against the amended Citizenship Act and the violence on campuses, in New Delhi on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
PM Modi has failed on economic issues and is now distracting nation: Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
Oscars 2020 nominations are out and we cannot keep calm. Below are the various categories and their respective nominees. (Photo | AP)
Oscars 2020: 'The Irishman', 'Marriage Story', 'Joker' lead the nominations-here's the list!
Independent rappers and hip hop artists gathered in protest against the CAA and NRC and other social issues at Anna Nagar tower park in Chennai on January 12. (Photo | Daniel J, EPS)
Chennai 'gully boys' use hip-hop skills to sound off against CAA, NRC 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp