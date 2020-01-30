Home Sport

Rani Rampal named 2019 World Games Athlete of the Year

The 25-year-old Rani has been part of the Indian women's hockey team since she was 15 years old and has made 240 appearances for the national team thus far.

Published: 30th January 2020 09:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2020 09:58 PM   |  A+A-

Indian women's hockey team skipper Rani Rampal

Indian women's hockey team skipper Rani Rampal (File photo)

By IANS

LAUSANNE: India women's hockey captain Rani Rampal on Thursday won the 2019 World Games Athlete of the Year award. The prize, which is voted for by the public, is given for outstanding performance, along with social commitment and fair behaviour.

"It is my privilege and honour to win this award," said Rani. "The award goes to my team and my country. It is always nice when your country recognises your effort. It is even better when the international sports community recognises it. Thank you so much to everyone who voted for me. 2019 was a great year for our team because we qualified for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games. As a team we want to make 2020 a great year!"

The 25-year-old Rani has been part of the Indian women's hockey team since she was 15 years old and has made 240 appearances for the national team thus far. Rani played an integral role in the team's successful qualification for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, playing a key role in midfield and scoring what turned out to be the winning goal in the second leg of their Olympic qualifier against the US in November. Apart from that she was the player of the tournament in the FIH Women's Series Finals in Hiroshima, among other highlights of 2019 for her and the team.

International Hockey Federation (FIH) CEO Thierry Weil said: "On behalf of FIH and the global hockey community, I would like to extend our warmest congratulations to Rani for having been voted The World Games Athlete of the Year 2019. This is an acknowledgement of her outstanding performances - together with her teammates - of her dedication to hockey and of her leadership. This prestigious Award is also a great recognition for hockey globally."

He added: "We are working hard for and look forward to having Hockey 5s as a demonstration sport at The World Games 2021."

There were initially 25 nominees, male and female, which were reduced to 10 in the final round of public voting. Among her rivals to the title were karate star Stanislav Horuna of Ukraine, Canadian powerlifting champion Rhaea Stinn and Janja Garnbret, a sport climbing star from Slovenia.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rani Rampal Hockey India women's hockey World Games Athlete
India Matters
Chief Economic Advisor KV Subramanian at a press meet on Economic Survey 2018-19 in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Growth has bottomed out, GDP for FY21 seen at 6-6.5%: Economic Survey
Rajnish Kumar, Chairman of State Bank of India (Photo | Reuters)
India cannot afford to grow at a rate lower than 8 percent: SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar
President Ram Nath Kovind delivering a speech in the Central Hall of Parliament. (Photo | Youtube videograb)
CAA 'historic', it has fulfilled Gandhi ji's wish: President Ram Nath Kovind
Rangers Women FC signed the 29-year-old national team forward Ngangom Bala Devi for 18 months. (Photo | Twitter)
Hope more players will follow me to Europe: Bala Devi on her Rangers FC stint

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
More than just Thalinomics: Economic Survey highlights with ISB Prof Prasanna Tantri
Non-swimmer pet lover jumps into well to rescue dog
Gallery
Hollywood has often turned to the subject of virus attack and outbreaks to create box-office winners. Let us takes a look at some of the best films in the genre.
Outbreak to Pandemic: 10 must watch Hollywood films on virus outbreaks
Let us take a look at the Forbes list of the top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities.
Vijay to Virat Kohli: Forbes top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities list 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp