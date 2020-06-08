STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport

Despite COVID-19, sporting events continue to be priority for Odisha: Minister

Tusharkanti Behera, Odisha Minister for Sports and Youth Services, was talking on the 'Future for Sports in a Post COVID World' in a webinar hosted by the Confederation of Indian Industry

Published: 08th June 2020 02:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2020 02:42 PM   |  A+A-

Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar is one of the best in the world for hockey

By Tanmay Das
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha has been a hub of national and international sports events for several years. The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted that. Some big events scheduled this year including the FIH Hockey Pro League and FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup have been postponed. Federations are monitoring the situation. There is good news for them. The Odisha government has reiterated it will extend all support like in the past.

Tusharkanti Behera, Minister for Sports and Youth Services, while talking on the 'Future for Sports in a Post COVID World' in a webinar hosted by the Confederation of Indian Industry, said they are planning the way ahead.

“These are unchartered waters for us all and a learning curve. The best practices from across sectors are being considered to chart a course ahead. Moving forward, this phase might lead to a much required change in the sporting landscape. As we hope to resume sports in full swing, we have issued a detailed SOP as per the guidelines of the central government," said Behera.

On resumption of sports, Behera laid emphasis on prioritising the health of athletes and support staff and adhering to the precautionary measures. Going forward, all protocols will have to followed. He said the administration will develop comprehensive safety guidelines for all involved in such events. This will include sanitisation bylaws, upgrading building guidelines and incorporating social distancing norms. "In future, certain elements of sports training that can continue online and can be offered to trainees through different models will get integrated into the training regime," the minister said.

"A few months back, Kalinga Stadium had its galleries packed with fans cheering for their favourite team at the FIH Hockey Pro League. But going forward, events will be held in closed stadia. Technology and content on OTT platforms will play a crucial role in not just engaging and entertaining the fans but also remotely or digitally cheering for teams."

Behera said sports will continue to remain a priority sector for the state government. "We will continue to develop and strengthen infrastructure to make sports inclusive and accessible to all. Several key projects, including the development and renovation of pitches for the U-17 Women’s World Cup have resumed. The 2023 Men’s Hockey World Cup is ahead and work has commenced. Permanent facilities for some of the operational high performance centres are also on the cards."

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID-19 Coronavirus Odisha
India Matters
For representational purposes.
Beware! For scammers, pandemic is just another opportunity 
Image of UGC head office used for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)
Drop university tag, UGC tells 14 Karnataka educational institutions
Image used for representational purpose for divorce
Divorce, child custody cases spike across country, Mumbai tops chart
For representational purpose. (Photo|Parveen Negi)
Petrol, diesel price hiked by 60 paisa per litre for second straight day

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gorakhnath temple (Photo | gorakhpur.nic.in)
Unlock 1: India celebrates its gods as religious spaces open up after 2.5 months
A scene outside Chennai Central where labourers from Nepal and different parts of north India wait to board special trains | shiba prasad sahu
'Will return to Chennai soon': Lockdown-hit Nepalis leave for home
Gallery
Birsa Munda is not a forgotten anti-colonist hero. The international airport in the Jharkhand capital is named after the tribal hero who lost while a captive in British custody after revolting against the oppressive foreign rule on June 9, 1900. However,
Birsa Munda martyrdom day: From Tamil Nadu to Manipur, 5 forgotten revolts against British rule 
After 75-days of lockdown, malls and religious places opened in many parts of the country with restaurants allowing dine-in services. However strict riders were to be ensured including limited number of customers and proper sanitisation within the premises. (Photo|AP)
Unlock 1.0: Malls, dine-in services and religious institutions reopen across India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp