STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport

Manika Batra-G Sathiyan combine after three years and clinch WTT Contender crown

This tournament is the fourth tier event in the new World Table Tennis format and playing here was a tactical decision.

Published: 20th August 2021 09:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2021 09:22 PM   |  A+A-

Manika Batra-Sathiyan Gnanasekaran won the mixed doubles title at WTT Contender Budapest 2021. (WTT Instagram Photo)

Manika Batra-Sathiyan Gnanasekaran won the mixed doubles title at WTT Contender Budapest 2021. (WTT Instagram Photo)

By Ayantan Chowdhury
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After a gap of over three years, the pair of Manika Batra and G Sathiyan combined and tasted instant success at the WTT Contender Budapest on Friday. The Indian paddlers overcame World No 94 Hungarian pairing of Dora Madarasz and Nandor Ecseki 3-1 to win the mixed doubles title.

The duo came together for the first time since their Commonwealth Games bronze winning effort. And with only a day or two of practice, they managed to produce the goods. One of their most impressive wins came in the quarterfinals where they overcome World No 7 pair of Barbara Balazova and Lubomir Pistej from Slovakia.

"A win on the international arena is always a commendable result. Personally, after the Olympic disappointment, winning a trophy gives confidence. More the matches I play. the rhythm and sharpness will slowly start coming back," Sathiyan told this daily from the venue.

"Manika's attacking game plus her clever use of rubbers compliments my style and we are in it for the long haul and hopefully, we can keep doing well in the upcoming tournaments to come."

Since the CWG, Manika has been playing this format with A Sharath Kamal but right after the Tokyo Olympics, she gave a call to Sathiyan about long term plans which include the 2024 Paris Games. There are not too many doubles, mixed doubles competitions in India and to achieve consistent success, a well laid out plan is required, something both sets of personal coaches — S Raman and Sanmay Paranjape have already alluded to.

"They have been discussing and are trying to come up with a proper plan which includes which tournaments to play as well as practice schedule and strategies. And that is very important as we need to improve our rankings substantially which will allow us a better draw which can substantially increase the chances of success," Sathiyan revealed.

The win will propel them into the Top 20s which will make them the highest ranked Indian pair. And next up for them is the WTT Star Contender Doha next month followed by the Asian Championships.

This tournament is the fourth tier event in the new WTT format and playing here was a tactical decision. "It gives us a better chance to win and also provides us all with much needed boost after Tokyo. We need to play smart and pick and choose from lower tier and top events. Pressure and eyes will now be on us but it is a long process and we need to keep at it to achieve success," the paddler from Chennai added.

While Manika is all set to return home, Sathiyan will play singles in the Czech Open next.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
WTT Contender Budapest Manika Batra G Sathiyan Dora Madarasz Nandor Ecseki
India Matters
Saravanan has been using the e-bike for more than 45 days and says it is running smoothly, with a mileage of about 45 km (Photo | Special arrangement)
'No noise, no pollution, no petrol': Tamil Nadu man makes his own e-bike
Neeraj Chopra, of India, competing in the men's javelin throw final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Pune stadium to be named after Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Neeraj Chopra
Children with mask seen walking with parents amid rise in covid 19 case in Bengaluru. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
At 17, Karnataka sees lowest number of daily Covid deaths
ISRO's earth observation satellite EOS-03 on-board GSLV-F10 blasts off from Sriharikota. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
The implications of ISRO mission failure 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A disabled-friendly toilet built at one of the houses in Virudhunagar | Express photo
Humane Express | This TN collector is building toilets for disabled people in their homes, for free!
, Taliban fighters display their flag on patrol in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
Horror in Afghanistan: Taliban reportedly kills woman for 'bad cooking'
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp