Rafael Nadal tests positive for COVID-19 less than a month before Australian Open

The top Spanish player was returning after a short break from a left foot injury.

Published: 20th December 2021 05:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2021 06:24 PM   |  A+A-

Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates beating Pablo Carreno Busta during their ATP Barcelona Open singles semi-final match

Spain's Rafael Nadal (Photo| AFP)

By Online Desk

Former world number one tennis star Rafael Nadal has announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, on his return from Abu Dhabi after playing a tournament there.

Nadal tweeted in Spanish which roughly translates to, “Hi all. I wanted to announce that on my return home after playing the Abu Dhabi tournament, I have tested positive for COVID in the PCR test that was performed on me when I arrived in Spain.”

“Both in Kuwait and Abu Dhabi we passed controls every two days and all were negative. I am having some unpleasant moments but I hope that I will improve little by little. I am now homebound and have reported the result to those who have been in contact with me,” he said.

The 35-year-old made his first appearance on court in an exhibition match in Abu Dhabi, which was just his second match since the French Open.

The Spaniard was looking to add to his 20 Grand Slams at the Australian Open beginning on January 17, with Roger Federer ruled out and Novak Djokovic's participation uncertain. All three of them are on 20 Slams each.

