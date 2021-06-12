STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport

'Dominant' Italy get Euro 2020 off to impressive start against Turkey

Italy, looking for a second European title after 1968, next play Switzerland in Rome on Wednesday, with 2008 semi-finalists Turkey taking on Wales in Baku.

Published: 12th June 2021 04:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2021 04:53 AM   |  A+A-

Italy's forward Domenico Berardi (BOTTOM) celebrates Turkey's defender Merih Demiral's own goal (L) during the UEFA EURO 2020 Group A football match. | AFP

By AFP

ROME: Italy got their Euro 2020 campaign off the mark with an impressive 3-0 win over Turkey in the curtain-raiser for the postponed continental tournament in front of their home fans in Rome on Friday.

Playing their first major tournament in five years after failing to qualify for the 2018 World Cup, all the goals came in the second half in front of a Stadio Olimpico that was filled to a quarter of its capacity.

Merih Demiral's own goal put Italy ahead before Ciro Immobile and Lorenzo Insigne netted for Roberto Mancini's side in the Group A opener.

The win capped an emotional night in the Italian capital which saw 16,000 fans return to the Stadio Olimpico.

"It was important to start well in Rome and I think it's a satisfaction for the public and for Italians," said Mancini, whose side are now on a 28-match unbeaten run.

"There was a lot of help from the crowd. It was a beautiful evening, I hope there are many others, but there are still six more for Wembley."

"We were hoping for another result, but Italy was dominant," said Turkey coach Senol Gunes.

"The first goal changed things in the second half and we lost control of the game."

There was a party atmosphere, with a spectacular sound and light show and firework display before kick-off for the opening of the month-long 24-team event, which will be played across 11 countries.

There was a performance by the Italian National Police orchestra, a parade of huge inflatable balloons on the pitch, tenor Andrea Bocelli sang 'Nessun Dorma' before a virtual performance from Martin Garrix, Bono and The Edge.

Former Italy World Cup winners Alessandro Nesta and Francesco Totti, who played for Lazio and Roma during their careers at the Stadio Olimpico, carried the ball to the centre of the pitch before kick-off.

- Berardi impresses -
On the pitch, Italy dominated early on with a three-man attack led by Immobile, who plays for Lazio.

The 31-year-old had several near misses in the first half, coming up against a solid Turkey defence who held their own.

Turkey could also thank goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir for pulling off a big save on 23 minutes, tipping over Italy captain Giorgio Chiellini's powerful goal-bound header off an Insigne corner.

Italy finally got on the scoreboard eight minutes after the break when the unfortunate Demiral found himself in the path of a Federico Berardi cross for Immobile, the Juventus defender bundling the ball into his own net.

Leonardo Spinazzola had a chance for a second minutes later, with Immobile sending the rebound wide.

Immobile finally got his goal, his 14th for Italy, and first in a major tournament, in the 66th minute, scoring from a rebound after Cakir had saved from Spinazzola.

And Insigne curled in the third with 11 minutes to go.

Sassuolo winger Berardi had a role in all three goals, with Italy scoring three for the first time in a European Championship match.

All three Italy forwards proved efficient on the night with a defence organised around Juventus veterans Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci holding firm, securing a ninth straight clean sheet.

"We struggled at the start, we tried to accelerate but we hit a wall," said Immobile.

"In the second half, they were a little more tired, they tried to rush us but the spaces opened up, and we saw our quality at that time."

Gianluigi Donnarumma was largely unworried in the Italy goal apart from a dangerous Burak Yilmaz cross after half an hour and a solo run by Cengiz Under after coming off the bench after the break.

"From a tactical point of view, Italy was superior," said Gunes. 

"Italy mastered the pitch and the ball. They suffocated us with pressing and high pace, and they took advantage of playing at home.

"We have to react now."

Italy, looking for a second European title after 1968, next play Switzerland in Rome on Wednesday, with 2008 semi-finalists Turkey taking on Wales in Baku.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Italy Turkey Euro 2020
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to a woman, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (File Photo | PTI)
Single-dose vaccine may be enough for people who have recovered from COVID, says study
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Going to mandir? Bring some Prasad
Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)
ED serves showcause notice to WazirX founders over Rs 2,790 crore money laundering probe
Argentina's Lionel Messi, left, and Angel Di Maria warm up prior to a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 against Chile. (Photo | AP)
Lionel Messi, Ángel Di Maria and Sergio Agüero in Argentina's Copa America squad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Socialism and Mamta Banerjee’s families are close relatives
Socialism marrying Mamta Banerjee? Yes, it's set to happen in Tamil Nadu soon!
Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia (Photo| ANI)
Centre 'abusing' some state governments instead of supporting them: Manish Sisodia
Gallery
The high-voltage Euro Cup is expected to bring the best out of some among football's finest. And if you really don't have the time to catch all the live-action from Euro Cup group stage matches, here is a guide to the most electrifying matches featuring s
Euro Cup 2021 schedule: From France and Portugal to England, 8 mouthwatering fixtures that you don't want to miss!
Hyderabad City Police personnel equipped with coronavirus-themed helmets, shields and maces, organised a programme to create awareness on Covid-19 in front of the Assembly. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Life as we know it: TNIE photos of the week that encapsulate mood of a semi-locked down India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp