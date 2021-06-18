STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport

Dilip Tirkey becomes chairman of Hockey Odisha's adhoc committee

The adhoc committee will manage the operations and promotion of hockey across the state and ensure the betterment of players.

Published: 18th June 2021 09:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2021 09:32 PM   |  A+A-

Dilip Tirkey

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Former India hockey captain Dilip Tirkey has been unanimously appointed chairman of the newly-formed adhoc committee to manage the sport in Odisha. The decision was taken during the committee's first meeting held virtually on Friday.

The adhoc committee will manage the operations and promotion of hockey across the state and ensure the betterment of players. Other members of the Committee are Adhip Das, representative of Odisha Olympic Association, Bhola Nath, vice-president, Hockey India, Shailendra Jena, Deputy Secretary, Sports, and Youth Services Government of Odisha as Member Convener and Rajendra Pani, Under Secretary, Sports, and Youth Services Department.

Currently, Tirkey is the chairman of Odisha Hockey Promotion Council, and is closely involved in the development of grassroots programmes and infrastructure and producing more internationals from Odisha.

In the meeting, Adhip Das said, “Today, Odisha is synonym with hockey but there is more to achieve. With a veteran as the chair of the committee, we are optimistic about the overall growth of hockey in Odisha. I congratulate him on this new role.”

"Odisha has been a cradle for hockey in India. Efforts will be put in to develop hockey in all districts of the state. With the continued support of the Odisha state government and all stakeholders, we will take the sport of hockey to the next level in the state", said Bhola Nath.

Speaking on the occasion, Tirkey hoped the state will nurture more players in the future. “This is a huge privilege and I am deeply honoured. This is an opportunity for the committee to take immediate and necessary action for securing the interest of hockey players of Odisha across different age categories and simultaneously, handle the management of district Hockey Associations. 

"Today, three hockey players from Odisha have been selected to the Indian national hockey teams for Tokyo 2020 Olympics. In the coming years, we will work towards nurturing more players from the state.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hockey Odisha Dilip Tirkey Odisha Olympic Association Odisha Hockey Promotion Council
India Matters
In India now, two vaccines are in use: Covishield and Covaxin. (File Photo | AP)
Third dose of Covid vaccine — for whom, when and which jab?
Tourists visiting Taj Mahal in Agra seen without wearing masks. (Photo I ANI)
Test-track-treat and vaccinate: States told to ensure 'carefully calibrated' unlock
Flu shots can reduce Covid infection in children: Doctors
: A senior citizen receives COVID-19 vaccine at JB Nagar, in Mumbai. (Photo | ANI)
Part of Maharashtra reports more Covid cases despite highest vaccination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Legendary Indian sprinter Milkha Singh (Photo | AFP)
Milkha Singh: An unmatchable romance with a near podium miss in 1960 Rome Olympics
Teachers assigned on Covid duty in Bengaluru. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
India logs lowest deaths in 61 days | Doctors Protest | 3rd Wave | Covid -19 Updates
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp