Wrestler Sarita Mor beats idol Geeta Phogat, wins senior nationals gold

CHENNAI: When Geeta Phogat created history by becoming the first Indian woman wrestler to clinch a gold medal at the 2010 Commonwealth Games, the then 15-year-old Sarita Mor was in the junior national camp.

Geeta's famous victory turned her into a role model for every budding woman wrestler and Sarita was one of them. Such was Sarita's obsession with her idol that she used to keep Geeta's pictures in her diary.

As she graduated to senior level, the duo faced each other on the wrestling mat, at least, on a couple of occasions with Geeta emerging triumphant every time. Incidentally, they last met in the 2017 nationals semifinal wherein Geeta posted a come-from-behind victory. Four years later, Geeta's all-win record over Sarita was broken in Nandini Nagar, Gonda (Uttar Pradesh) as the younger grappler recorded a comprehensive 8-0 victory in the 59kg final of the senior nationals on Friday.

"I am a big fan of Geeta didi. When I attended the senior camp for the first time, her presence was enough to make me excited. But we are rivals on the mat. This is my first win over her and I am happy our strategy worked," an elated Sarita, who represented Railways in the tournament, told this daily.

Sarita dominated all her bouts en route final winning two by fall and one by technical superiority. The weight category was one of the toughest in the women's competition as it featured three world medallists — Geeta, Sarita and Pooja Dhanda, who eventually finished with bronze.

Fresh from her bronze medal haul in the Worlds last month, Sarita made sure she didn't commit past mistakes. "The last time I lost to her I gave points while attacking. But this time I stick to my strength which is counter-attack. Me and my husband Rahul Maan (also a wrestler) analysed the old videos and prepared strategy for the bout against Geeta didi as I knew I would face her during the competition."

She, however, was all praise for the 32-year-old Geeta, who was making a comeback to competitive wrestling after three years. "It's (comeback) not easy but she entered the final which is a big achievement," Sarita said.

Meanwhile, Geeta's younger sister Sangeeta won the 62kg final. Sakshi Malik, the 2016 Rio Olympic bronze medallist, however, was knocked out by Manisha with a 6-1 score in the weight category. Sangeeta, the wife of noted wrestler Bajrang Punia, also made a comeback earlier this year by qualifying for the Worlds.

Another big name to suffer defeat was U-23 Worlds bronze medallist Divya Kakran (72kg). She was pinned by eventual gold winner Pinki.

Country's Next-Gen wrestlers also made their presence felt as Madhya Pradesh's Shivani Pawar, the U-23 Worlds silver winner, won the gold in the 50kg beating Delhi's Simran, a Junior Worlds bronze medallist.

Haryana won the team championship in women's wrestling with Railways and Delhi finishing second and third respectively.

In men's freestyle, four finals were played with Mangal (61kg), Vishal Kaliraman (70kg), Satyawart Kadian (97kg) and Sandeep Mann (86kg) winning a gold medal each. The nationals will conclude on Saturday with the remaining bouts in the men's freestyle.