Inspiring journey of Indian roll ball team skipper Aditya Ganeshwade

Published: 12th April 2022 03:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2022 08:10 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Whatever field you are in, make sure that you give your best in it. Roll ball player Aditya Ganeshwade proves this. He is one of the finest athletes in the country. As a skipper of India's roll ball team, Ganeshwade has single-handedly taken the country to the global podium. 

The young athlete got introduced to sports at the age of 2. From an early age, Ganeshwade followed Sachin Tendulkar and wanted to achieve greatness like the legendary cricketer. Initially, he played cricket and taekwondo until he discovered his passion for roll ball at the age of 9. 

While he began playing the sport as a goalkeeper, Ganeshwade went on to play in the district level championship. His consistency eventually made him the highest goal scorer with 29 goals in the state championship. Taking his game to the national level in 2008, Ganeshwade has never looked back since then. 

Currently, he holds the World Record as the 'Highest Goal Scorer' of smashing a maximum number of goals (111) in the World Championship. Ganeshwade for his commendable performance at the World Championship, has won the Best Player Award in 2013, 2015 and 2017. Not to forget, he was also nominated five times for the prestigious Arjuna Award.

When Ganeshwade made his place in the Indian roll ball team in 2010, he stopped playing other sports. He holds nine massive records in the sport by scoring more than 122 international goals.

Being the only Indian player to play five world championships, Ganeshwade has helped the Indian team win the world cup two consecutive times. "When you are passionate about your goals, nothing can stop you from achieving them. All you need is discipline, grit and the attitude of never giving up. I have started from the bottom, and have lived my life as a champion. There's more to come and a lot to achieve yet", he concluded.

