Kerala team's Santosh Trophy star Devanand passes away

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Former India international B Devanand who was an integral part of the Kerala team when the state won its maiden Santosh Trophy title in 1973 passed away at his residence in Tripunithura on Tuesday.

The former central defender was 71. Devanand played for the Kerala team which beat the mighty Railways 2-1 in the final at the Maharaja’s College Stadium in Ernakulam back in 1973 and played in five Santosh Trophy editions.

He also played for the Indian national team before hanging up his boots in 1982. Devanand started his career with Kannur-based Brothers Club and also represented Calicut University. He went on to play for Bombay Tatas, and after his career, served at Taj Hotel in Mumbai after being hired by the Tatas. Besides Kerala, he had also played for Maharashtra. Recently, his left leg had to be amputated as he was suffering from limb ischemia for a long time.