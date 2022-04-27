STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport

Kerala team's Santosh Trophy star Devanand passes away

He also played for the Indian national team before hanging up his boots in 1982.

Published: 27th April 2022 06:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2022 06:02 AM   |  A+A-

Candles, Death, RIP

(Representational Photo)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Former India international B Devanand who was an integral part of the Kerala team when the state won its maiden Santosh Trophy title in 1973 passed away at his residence in Tripunithura on Tuesday. 

The former central defender was 71. Devanand played for the Kerala team which beat the mighty Railways 2-1 in the final at the Maharaja’s College Stadium in Ernakulam back in 1973 and played in five Santosh Trophy editions. 

He also played for the Indian national team before hanging up his boots in 1982. Devanand started his career with Kannur-based Brothers Club and also represented Calicut University. He went on to play for Bombay Tatas, and after his career, served at Taj Hotel in Mumbai after being hired by the Tatas. Besides Kerala, he had also played for Maharashtra. Recently, his left leg had to be amputated as he was suffering from limb ischemia for a long time.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Santosh Trophy Kerala Devanand
India Matters
Hardik Patel (Photo | PTI)
Central leaders must ensure I remain in Congress: Hardik
Yashwant Sinha (File | PTI)
Opposition unity must be on basis of equality of all parties: Yashwant Sinha
Prashant Kishor (File | PTI)
Congress sets up panels, no word on Prashant Kishor
CM Hemant Soren (Photo | PTI)
Jharkhand Hemant Soren in soup as BJP alleges land allotment scam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp