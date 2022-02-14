STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BCCI office bearers lay foundation stone for new National Cricket Academy office

Along with Jay Shah, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, and National Cricket Academy Chief VVS Laxman was also present during the event.

Published: 14th February 2022 02:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2022 02:44 PM   |  A+A-

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah on Monday laid the foundation stone for BCCI's new National Cricket Academy (NCA) office.

"Laid the foundation stone for @BCCI's new NCA. It is our collective vision to have a Centre of Excellence which nurtures talent and supports the cricket ecosystem in. Jai Hind! @SGanguly99 @ThakurArunS @ShuklaRajiv @VVSLaxman281," Jay Shah tweeted.

Last year, Laxman took the charge as the head of the National Cricket Academy (NCA). 

TAGS
BCCI Cricket National Cricket Academy Jay Shah
