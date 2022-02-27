Ruhaan Alva seals Novice Cup title in Race 1 

Ashim Sunam By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Motorsports is a growing industry in India with youngsters keen to make an impression in various competitions. However, even if your family has deep pockets and are willing to spend — it is an expensive sport — one cannot buy the grind and tough competition that exists before you gradually reach the higher levels to compete against quality racers.

Likewise, Ruhaan Alva has come through a decent grind and is making a good name for himself at the single-seater circuit. After delivering at go-karting from a young age, he is making all the right noises now too. The 16-year-old also managed to clinch the Novice Cup in the JK Tyre-FMSCI National Racing Championship Grand Finale on Saturday. In fact, such was his dominance that the boy from Bengaluru, who finished first on his only race of the day, sealed the title well before the last day (Sunday) of the championship. He currently has 90 points. In fact, the Novice Cup is a competition that provides opportunities for racers to showcase their skill and grab attention.

“It (Novice Cup) is a stepping stone to the ultimate formula one (dream). Also, it is primarily to encourage newcomers into the sport,” said Hari Singh, who is the head of operations, JK Tyre Motorsport. “We have training programmes, starting with go-karting with kids of eight years of age, junior, senior..... So you start your career with the go-kart.”

Race 1 winners: Royal Enfield Continental GT Cup: Meka Vidhuraj (13:32.000); Novice Cup: Ruhaan Alva (MSport) (14:27.599); LGB Formula 4: Amir Syed (Ahura Racing) (21:47.001).