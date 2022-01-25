Ex-England pro, Chris Walker appointed as foreign coach 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a bid to avoid the confusion that engulfed the squash teams in 2018, the sports ministry has moved early this time out. With three important events lined up including the Commonwealth and Asian Games, the ministry has rubber-stamped the appointment of Chris Walker as foreign coach.

In 2018, the lack of a foreign coach with the traveling contingent meant players had to double up as coaches during important assignments like the Asian Games.

In all, Walker, who had a decorated playing career, will work with the Indian team for 16 weeks culminating with the Asian Games in Hangzhou in September-October.

“Approved the engagement of two-time Worlds medallist Chris Walker as foreign coach for the Indian team for the Asian Games later this year,” a press release from the ministry stated. Walker noted he was excited by the opportunity.