STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport

Ex-England pro, Chris Walker appointed as foreign coach 

Walker, who had a decorated playing career, will work with the Indian team for 16 weeks culminating with the Asian Games in Hangzhou in September-October.

Published: 25th January 2022 08:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2022 08:11 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only (File Photo | AP)

Image for representational purpose only (File Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  In a bid to avoid the confusion that engulfed the squash teams in 2018, the sports ministry has moved early this time out. With three important events lined up including the Commonwealth and Asian Games, the ministry has rubber-stamped the appointment of Chris Walker as foreign coach. 

In 2018, the lack of a foreign coach with the traveling contingent meant players had to double up as coaches during important assignments like the Asian Games. 

In all, Walker, who had a decorated playing career, will work with the Indian team for 16 weeks culminating with the Asian Games in Hangzhou in September-October.

“Approved the engagement of two-time Worlds medallist Chris Walker as foreign coach for the Indian team for the Asian Games later this year,” a press release from the ministry stated. Walker noted he was excited by the opportunity.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sports Ministry coach Asian Games Commonwealth Chris Walker Squash
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Ex-gratia claims could unravel the actual Covid toll
Krishna's wife Mahankali Laxmi and her lover Gunti Balraj killed Mahankali Krishna. (Photo | Express)
In a first, clue from Flipkart leads to duo's conviction in a murder case
Three constables were assigned duty at the hospital on Saturday as Covid-19 positive prisoners were receiving treatment there (Express Illustrations)
Should police stand up and wish govt doctors? Row at Tamil Nadu hospital sparks debate
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS/R V K Rao)
IT firms looking beyond metros to hunt talents 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp