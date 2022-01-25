India fined for slow over-rate in third ODI against South Africa

By PTI

CAPE TOWN: India has been fined 40 per cent of their match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate against South Africa in the third ODI here, the ICC said on Monday.

Match referee Andy Pycroft imposed the sanction after KL Rahul's side was ruled to be two overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

"In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time," the ICC said in a statement.

Rahul pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing. On-field umpires Marais Erasmus and Bongani Jele, third umpire Allauhudien Palekar and fourth umpire Adrien Holdstock levelled the charge.

South Africa beat India by four runs in the third and final ODI to effect a clean sweep in the three-match series here on Sunday.

ALSO READ: India's Tour of South Africa: Few careers near finishing line

The Proteas were bowled out for 287 in the inconsequential final match, with star wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock hitting 124 and the in-form Rassie van der Dussen making 52.

India came agonisingly close to winning the game but fell short of the target despite half-centuries from Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli and Deepak Chahar as the visitors were all out for 283 in the end.