Deepak Chahar back in India squad for Zimbabwe

Gomesh S By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: India pacer Deepak Chahar is all set to make a comeback as the Board of Control for Cricket announced the squad for the three-match ODI series in Zimbabwe. The 29-year-old injured his hamstring during the bilateral series against West Indies in February 2022 and has been out of action since. With over two months to go for the T20 World Cup in Australia, all eyes would be on Chahar in Zimbabwe as the pacer is a vital cog in India’s new ball attack, especially in the shortest format. India will play three ODIs against the hosts starting from August 18.

Shikhar Dhawan would continue to lead the team in Zimbabwe as several key players of the side have not been included. Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant, who are currently playing in the Caribbean, along with the likes of Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah who were rested for the West Indies series, are not in the squad. For Kohli, who’s been struggling for form, this would be the fourth bilateral series he has been rested in 2022. The former India captain has played only four T20Is and eight ODIs this year. Although there is no information in the press release regarding the rest or dropping of players, all these key players, including Kohli, are expected to be in the T20I side that will take part in the Asia Cup that would be happening in the United Arab Emirates from August 29.

Rahul Tripathi, who was called up for the Ireland tour but was left out of the subsequent England and West Indies series, is back in the side. In the bowling department, Washington Sundar, who’s currently playing for Lancashire in County Cricket, will be making a comeback into the Indian team for the first time since his call-up to the South Africa tour earlier this year. Spinner Kuldeep Yadav, who was injured just before the South Africa series at home, is also back in the squad. The pace attack comprises of Chahar, Mohammed Siraj, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna and Shardul Thakur.

Squad: Shikhar Dhawan (C), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Deepak Chahar.

CHENNAI: India pacer Deepak Chahar is all set to make a comeback as the Board of Control for Cricket announced the squad for the three-match ODI series in Zimbabwe. The 29-year-old injured his hamstring during the bilateral series against West Indies in February 2022 and has been out of action since. With over two months to go for the T20 World Cup in Australia, all eyes would be on Chahar in Zimbabwe as the pacer is a vital cog in India’s new ball attack, especially in the shortest format. India will play three ODIs against the hosts starting from August 18. Shikhar Dhawan would continue to lead the team in Zimbabwe as several key players of the side have not been included. Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant, who are currently playing in the Caribbean, along with the likes of Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah who were rested for the West Indies series, are not in the squad. For Kohli, who’s been struggling for form, this would be the fourth bilateral series he has been rested in 2022. The former India captain has played only four T20Is and eight ODIs this year. Although there is no information in the press release regarding the rest or dropping of players, all these key players, including Kohli, are expected to be in the T20I side that will take part in the Asia Cup that would be happening in the United Arab Emirates from August 29. Rahul Tripathi, who was called up for the Ireland tour but was left out of the subsequent England and West Indies series, is back in the side. In the bowling department, Washington Sundar, who’s currently playing for Lancashire in County Cricket, will be making a comeback into the Indian team for the first time since his call-up to the South Africa tour earlier this year. Spinner Kuldeep Yadav, who was injured just before the South Africa series at home, is also back in the squad. The pace attack comprises of Chahar, Mohammed Siraj, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna and Shardul Thakur. Squad: Shikhar Dhawan (C), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Deepak Chahar.