STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport

Italian federation opens investigation into racist chants 

Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan and defender Fikayo Tomori, who are both Black, were racially abused after the 1-0 victory in Sardinia.

Published: 21st March 2022 11:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2022 11:24 AM   |  A+A-

A.C. Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan, center exchanges words with Cagliari's Leonardo Pavoletti, right, at a Serie A soccer match. ( Photo | AP)

A.C. Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan, center exchanges words with Cagliari's Leonardo Pavoletti, right, at a Serie A soccer match. ( Photo | AP)

By PTI

MILAN: The Italian soccer federation has reportedly started an investigation after racist chants were heard toward the end of AC Milan's match at Cagliari in Serie A on Saturday.

Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan and defender Fikayo Tomori, who are both Black, were racially abused after the 1-0 victory in Sardinia.

"Maignan told me he was racially abused, nobody deserves something like that," Milan coach Stefano Pioli said in his post-match interview.

"Maignan told me that it's not okay to hear certain insults, it's the first time he's acted like this, so something happened."

"Tomori also told me the same thing. Certain things shouldn't happen." Maignan walked up to a section of fans and cupped his hand to his ear.

Moments later, a mass brawl ensued between the two sets of players as well as the coaching staff and directors.

Italian media reports on Sunday said the federation has launched an inquiry into the racist chanting. It is not the first such incident at Cagliari.

Juventus players Blaise Matuidi and Moise Kean have also been subject to racist abuse at the Sardegna Arena.

Maignan posted a photo of his reaction on social media and the picture was shared by several soccer players in support, including Tomori.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Italian soccer federation Investigation Racist Chnats AC Milan Juventus Cagliari
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
What an increase in Fed rates would mean for India
Smija K Mohan with her husband (Photo | Special arrangement)
Kerala lottery seller with Midas touch lauded after handing over winning ticket to buyer again
Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
EDITORIAL | Fight for Congress leadership change not enough
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav (Photo | PTI)
After the poll defeat, dissent and chinks appear in SP alliance in UP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp