MI, oh MI! Mumbai help RCB through

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: At 3pm on Saturday, something unique happened. Royal Challengers Bangalore changed their profile picture on Twitter to a blue background with the franchise logo in the foreground. Reason? That blue was RCB’s way of showing their full support to Mumbai Indians, who had to beat Delhi Capitals at Wankhede Stadium to help Bangalore qualify for the playoffs. Besides, every member of the RCB squad sat together, watched the game unfold from their team hotel hoping for a Mumbai win.

Each and every RCB fans’ and players’ prayers were answered as Mumbai won the contest by five wickets to help Bangalore finish fourth on the table and seal the playoffs spot. Bangalore need to thank Jasprit Bumrah, who scalped three wickets to restrict Delhi to 159/7. In reply, Ishan Kishan flourished with a 35-ball 48 on a tricky surface, but it was former Bangalore player Tim David who changed the game on its head with a 11-ball 34, which included two fours and three sixes to see Mumbai home.

With it, Bangalore have reached the playoffs for the third straight time, and will face Lucknow Super Giants in the eliminator on Wednesday. In the last two editions, they failed to get past this stage. Will lady luck shine this season — Ee sala cup namde, anyone?