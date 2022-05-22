STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport

MI, oh MI! Mumbai help RCB through

At 3pm on Saturday, something unique happened. Royal Challengers Bangalore changed their profile picture on Twitter to a blue background with the franchise logo in the foreground.

Published: 22nd May 2022 06:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2022 06:27 AM   |  A+A-

Players Retained by RCB

RCB Logo

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: At 3pm on Saturday, something unique happened. Royal Challengers Bangalore changed their profile picture on Twitter to a blue background with the franchise logo in the foreground. Reason? That blue was RCB’s way of showing their full support to Mumbai Indians, who had to beat Delhi Capitals at Wankhede Stadium to help Bangalore qualify for the playoffs. Besides, every member of the RCB squad sat together, watched the game unfold from their team hotel hoping for a Mumbai win.

Each and every RCB fans’ and players’ prayers were answered as Mumbai won the contest by five wickets to help Bangalore finish fourth on the table and seal the playoffs spot. Bangalore need to thank Jasprit Bumrah, who scalped three wickets to restrict Delhi to 159/7. In reply, Ishan Kishan flourished with a 35-ball 48 on a tricky surface, but it was former Bangalore player Tim David who changed the game on its head with a 11-ball 34, which included two fours and three sixes to see Mumbai home.

With it, Bangalore have reached the playoffs for the third straight time, and will face Lucknow Super Giants in the eliminator on Wednesday. In the last two editions, they failed to get past this stage. Will lady luck shine this season — Ee sala cup namde, anyone? 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Royal Challengers Bangalore Mumbai Indians IPL
India Matters
RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo | PTI)
CBI registers fresh case against Lalu Prasad Yadav, searches 16 locations
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Pegasus: SC extends time for submitting probe report on use of Israeli spyware 
Sugarcane farmers are not able to sell their yield in Tirunelveli. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Over 17 lakh tonnes of sugarcane still lying in farms across Maha despite end of crushing season 
Jawaharlal Nehru campus. (File Photo | EPS)
Reducing India to civic nation bound by Constitution disregards its history, civilisation: JNU VC 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp