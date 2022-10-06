Kerala Blasters to take on E Bengal FC in ISL opener

Anilkumar T By

Express News Service

KOCHI: With Kerala Blasters FC set to face East Bengal FC in the first match of the 9th edition of Indian Super League (ISL) on Friday at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, football fever has gripped the city.

The giant flex boards of Kerala Blasters’ players, including those of Malayalis, are erected at the entrance of the venue, which will add to the excitement of Keralites. The other preparations, including the seating arrangements and preparation of the ground, have already reached the last leg. It is learnt that cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar will also take part in the inaugural edition along with other celebrities.

“The preparations for the first ISL match in Kochi have almost been completed. Only minor works are pending, and those will be completed on Wednesday itself. Since it’s going to be held after a gap of two years, a large number of football fans will turn up to witness the inaugural match. Everything is set for the match,” said an organiser of ISL.

Meanwhile, several fans in the city turned up at the venue on Wednesday itself to get the positive vibes of ISL, which returned to Kochi after a gap of two years. “We have been waiting for the ISL match in Kochi for the last two years. Ever since the organisers announced Kochi as the inaugural venue of the 9th edition, we are thrilled as we could give all our support to Kerala Blasters, the last edition’s runner-up. It is also a proud moment for us as several Malayalis are playing in this edition as well.

This time, Kerala Blasters will lift the ISL cup and we will be here to make them win, “said Sanjith S, a Kakkanad native who came with his friends to see the final arrangements at the stadium premises. Meanwhile, the organisers informed that a major chunk of tickets have been sold out. “A large number of tickets have been sold online. A few tickets are available and we hope that too will be sold out in a day,” added the organiser. Of the 26 players in the Kerala Blasters team, six are Malayalis. While the team retained 16 players, 10 new faces joined the team.

