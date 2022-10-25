Home Sport

Zampa doubtful for Sri Lanka game after testing COVID positive

Published: 25th October 2022 01:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2022 03:03 PM   |  A+A-

Adam Zampa. (Photo | AP)

Australian spinner Adam Zampa has tested positive for COVID-19. (File photo | AP)

By PTI

PERTH: Star Australia spinner Adam Zampa has tested positive for COVID-19, making him a doubtful starter for the defending champions' must-win T20 World Cup match against Sri Lanka here on Tuesday.

According to a report in 'Dailytelegraph', Zampa's "symptoms are not necessarily severe but there is concern about him taking the field in such a big game."

The International Cricket Council (ICC) rules don't bar a player from taking part in a match if he or she is Covid-positive.

Recently, Ireland's George Dockrell played against Sri Lanka despite being Covid positive.

But Australia is likely to take a call on Zampa's participation just before the toss.

In case the hosts decides to not field Zampa, Ashton Agar might get a chance to play on home soil.

Agar, who had played just one match in the last edition of the T20 World Cup, featured in the warm-up game against India.

Australia will need to defeat Sri Lanka tonight by a good margin to stay alive in the tournament after losing by 89 runs against New Zealand in their opener in Sydney.

T20 World Cup 2022
