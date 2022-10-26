Home Sport

F1: Audi-Sauber partnership to come into effect from 2026

The automotive giant announced its entry into Formula One back in August and will develop its new engines for 2026 at Audi Sport's facility near Ingolstadt, Germany.

Published: 26th October 2022 06:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2022 06:19 PM

Sauber to become Audi works F1 team and will use Audi power unit. (Photo| Twitter @audisport)

By AFP

INGOLSTADT: German manufacturer Audi will make its entry into Formula One by supplying the engines for Sauber from 2026, they said on Wednesday.

Sauber presently races as Alfa Romeo with a Ferrari engine but they are cutting ties with Alfa Romeo at the end of 2023. They will continue to use the Ferrari engine until the 2026 campaign.

"We already know the Sauber Group with its state-of-the-art facility and experienced team from previous collaborations and are convinced that together we will form a strong team," said Oliver Hoffmann, Audi AG board member responsible for the F1 programme.

Switzerland-based Sauber - who have just one race win, at the 2008 Canadian Grand Prix - in 30 seasons in Formula One were delighted to be the first team in Formula One to be supplied by Audi.

"To become Audi's official works team is not only an honour and a great responsibility," said Sauber Motorsport CEO and Team Principal Fred Vasseur. "It's the best option for the future and we are fully confident we can help Audi achieve the objectives they have set for their journey in Formula 1."

The engine will be developed at Audi Sport's facility near Ingolstadt.

The company heralded the fact back in August when they announced their entry into Formula One, saying it would be "the first time in more than a decade that a Formula 1 power train will be built in Germany."

Audi took the decision shortly after it was agreed at FIA's World Motor Sport Council that new engines, or power units (PU), would be required in Formula 1 by 2026, aimed at greater sustainability. The new motors will increase electrical power by up to 50 per cent and use 100 per cent sustainable fuel.

Audi also sees enormous potential by being associated with Formula One for selling more cars globally.

"The great interest in Formula 1 is global and the racing series is one of the sporting events with the highest reach in the world," Audi said. "In 2021, more than 1.5 billion TV viewers watched the races. Formula 1 is popular in key markets such as China and the USA and the trend continues to rise, even among young target groups."

Audi did race pre-World War II in the European Championship which was the root of Formula One.

Audi and three other German car manufacturers formed the Auto Union company. They enjoyed their most successful campaign in 1936 when Bernd Rosemeyer won three of the four races, winning the title, with team-mate Hans Stuck second.

