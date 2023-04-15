IBA launches series of actions to counter 'rogue' World Boxing

Indraneel Das By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: A big showdown is brewing in international boxing between newly-launched World Boxing and International Boxing Association (IBA). Hours after the official launch of World Boxing, the IBA has come down heavily on the breakaway factions. Terming them 'rogue', the IBA has considered this as a threat and has launched a slew of measures to counter it. The IBA said that the rogue nations can be excluded from their set-up.

"Following the announcement of the rogue international boxing organization established, reportedly, in Switzerland, the International Boxing Association (IBA) has initiated a series of actions to protect its autonomy as the official worldwide governing body and global Home of Boxing," said an IBA statement. "These actions are designed to provide absolute clarity to all 204 national federations and their confederations regarding the clear and present threat faced by the global boxing community and what it means to our athletes."

The IBA also said that the launch was not a surprise as some individuals are facing investigations. "The announcement today does not come as a surprise to the IBA, and it is line with the divide and conquer rhetoric seen from the individuals that are currently being investigated by the Boxing Independent Integrity Unit (BIIU) for breach of the IBA Disciplinary and Ethics Code, specifically for "Inciting a Boycott of a Competition". About nine nations boycotted the World Women's Boxing Championships held at New Delhi.

"Before the above BIIU investigation was launched, Steve Hartley, president, Boxing New Zealand told Radio New Zealand to "watch this space" when asked about a new official governing boxing to take over from IBA. He went on to say, "there is a lot happening, and it will happen very quickly after the [Women’s] World Champs" and that "the big one is the IOC making an emphatic statement. They've got to make an emphatic statement very soon … they’ve encouraged us to do everything we’re doing and advised us, but they could help more.”

The IBA secretary general and CEO, George Yerolimpos, said that "the advice Hartley was speaking of had come together with the creation of the rogue international boxing organization even though there is a clear divide between the nations backing it and their athletes. This was seen at the Women's World Boxing Championships in New Delhi where we saw record participation levels and athletes from boycotting nations, including team New Zealand. This division rightfully continues, as athletes put their interests first as it is clear some national federations are more interested in serving their own with little regard to the pain it causes athletes."

"Ultimately, rogue world governing bodies and orchestrated coups are nothing new to sport, and like any well governed organization, there are mechanisms put in place to protect the organization, its members, and in the end, the athletes."

The World Boxing told this daily on Thursday that they are going to send affiliation packets to national federations soon. Though they claimed they are in talks with many nations, it needs to be seen how many join them eventually.

Link to Thursday's story.

