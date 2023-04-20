Home Sport

Schumacher family plans legal action over fake AI quotes: ESPN

A spokesperson for the Schumacher family confirmed plans of legal action. The family has carefully guarded the 54-year-old's privacy since the accident.

By AFP

Michael Schumacher's family is planning legal action against German magazine Die Aktuelle for using an artificial intelligence programme to generate fake quotes from the seven-time Formula One champion, sports broadcaster ESPN said Thursday.

The magazine had claimed it had an interview with the motorsport legend -- the first since he suffered a serious brain injury in a 2013 skiing accident in the French Alps.

On Wednesday, the magazine published the "interview", revealing afterwards it had been generated by artificial intelligence.

The article included quotes attributed to Schumacher, discussing his family life since the accident and his medical condition.

A spokesperson for the Schumacher family confirmed plans of legal action. The family has carefully guarded the 54-year-old's privacy since the accident.

Schumacher has not been seen in public since the injury and little information has been given publicly on his condition.

Reports suggest Schumacher has memory, movement and speech problems and is being cared for at home near Geneva.

"'Private is private', as he always said," Corinna Schumacher, Michael's wife, said in a 2021 Netflix documentary.

"Michael always protected us and now we are protecting Michael."

Schumacher's seven Formula One titles is equal best alongside Lewis Hamilton. The German recorded 91 Grand Prix victories, second only to Hamilton's 103.

Michael's son, Mick, 24, is also a Formula One driver and currently a reserve driver with Mercedes.

