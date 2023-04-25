Sharjah Cricket Ground unveils Sachin Tendulkar Stand

By ANI

SHARJAH: Sharjah Cricket Ground unveiled the Sachin Tendulkar stand at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

Master Blaster's 50th birthday became extra special as the 'God of Cricket' now has a stand named after him. Sharjah Cricket Stadium has had a special place in Sachin's career. His record on this ground speaks about his talent in volumes. Sachin has played 42 matches in UAE and scored 1,778 runs in 42 innings at an average of 48.05. He has scored seven centuries and seven fifties here, with the best score of 143.

Taking to Instagram Sharjah Cricket Ground wrote, "Unveiling the Sachin Tendulkar stand at Sharjah Cricket Stadium was a moment of pride and nostalgia. Celebrating the legendary cricketer's 50th birthday and 25th anniversary of his Desert Storm innings made it even more special!"

Most of the Master Blaster's matches have been played at this iconic cricket venue. One of the best knocks of Tendulkar's career, a knock of 143 against Australia in 1998 was witnessed at this venue. This knock is known among the fans as the 'Desert Storm'.

Earlier The Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Monday used legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's 50th birthday celebrations to unveil gates at the iconic Australia venue that are named after the India legend and fellow cricketing great Brian Lara from West Indies.

All visiting players will now take the field through the newly-named Lara-Tendulkar Gates, with the duo bestowed with the honour on Monday to coincide with Tendulkar's 50th birthday.

Tendulkar's first Test century on Australian shores came at the picturesque Sydney venue and the champion right-hander averaged a whopping 157 from five Test matches at the ground. In 13 international matches at SCG, Tendulkar has scored 1,100 runs at an average of 100, with four centuries and four fifties and the best score of 241*. Behind West Indies' Viv Richards (1,134 runs) and Desmond Haynes (1,181 runs), he is the third-highest run-scorer at the venue among non-Australian players.

Overall the Master Blaster has a record which keeps him leagues above everyone else. He has 34,357 runs in his account in 664 international appearances at an average of 48.52, Sachin is the highest run-scorer in international cricket. He has scored 100 centuries and 164 half-centuries, most in international cricket. He is the only player to have a century of centuries.

With 18,426 runs in ODIs at an average of 44.83, 49 centuries and 96 half-centuries, and 15,921 runs in Tests at an average of 53.78 with 51 centuries and 68 fifties, Sachin has the highest runs in both formats as well. The Master Blaster is also the first-ever cricketer to have hit a double hundred in ODIs and to have played a total of 200 Test matches.

Tendulkar is part of the Indian Team which won the ICC Cricket World Cup in 2011. After his World Cup debut in 1992, his dream to win the prestigious trophy came true in 2011 after India defeated Sri Lanka in the final by six wickets in the final.

