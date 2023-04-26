Home Sport

IOA to meet on May 5 to discuss changes in constitution

Under pressure from the IOC, they have scheduled a meeting which will be an open house that will include executive council members and other state associations.

Published: 26th April 2023 12:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2023 12:11 AM   |  A+A-

Indian Olympic Association logo. (Photo | olympic.ind)

Indian Olympic Association logo. (File photo | olympic.ind)

By Indraneel Das
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Indian Olympic Association has called for a meeting on May 5 to discuss objections and suggestions that could be incorporated or altered in the newly-drafted IOA constitution. This was necessitated after the Supreme Court, in its April 5 order, had called upon the IOA to file objections or suggestions, if any, so that the constitution can be finalized once and for all. The special leave petition, filed by the IOA, was heard by a bench comprising of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justice JB Padiwala.

“Since the constitution for the Indian Olympic Association has been duly drafted by Mr Justice L Nageswara Rao, a former Judge of this Court, it would be necessary for this Court to put finality on the matter. In the meantime, if any party seeks to file any objections or suggestions on the draft, this shall be done within a period of three weeks and shall be circulated between the parties,” said the order. The meeting will be an open house that will include executive council members and other state associations.

What seems baffling is that the same IOA that had conducted its election under the new constitution now wants certain clauses or points to be altered. The IOA has been under pressure from the International Olympic Committee to employ a Chief Executive Officer, but has not been able to do so. It even said that it needed to alter some eligibility criteria to attract more applications. As of now they have an acting CEO, but the IOC has been quite categorical that they employ a CEO.

The IOA also had been under pressure from the State Olympic Associations who don’t have voting rights in the IOA general assembly. The state units had objected to this and even during the last general body meeting, they had raised their concern and said voting rights should be restored to them, at least one per unit. It needs to be seen if this would be one point that will be suggested to the court.

While finalizing the dates of IOA elections last year, the Supreme Court had said that the constitution should not be altered and also that, “No other court shall entertain any petition relating to the amendment of the constitution of the IOA or to the election to the Executive Committee of the IOA. All objections shall be submitted by any person or party before this Court alone.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian Olympic Association IOA DY Chandrachud
India Matters
Asiya Khatoon (R), carrying a T-shirt, trousers and a cap for her husband Abul Kalam, cries as she walks towards his detention center in Assam's Matiya village, April 17, 2023. (Photo | AP)
In a growing India, some struggle to prove they are Indians
Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and others during their protest at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, Wednesday, April 26, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Preliminary inquiry needed before filing FIR against WFI chief: Delhi police to SC
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel | pti
'Kaushalya Vihar': Chhattisgarh CM Baghel tries to outdo BJP in naming new township
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | ANI)
Army suffers more casualties in Poonch-Rajouri districts than in Kashmir valley

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp