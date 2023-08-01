Home Sport

Prannoy moves to 9th, Lakshya jumps to 11th in Badminton World Federation ranking 

Former world number one Kidambi Srikanth also went up a rung to the 19th position.

Published: 01st August 2023 03:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2023 03:22 PM   |  A+A-

India's H. S. Prannoy plays a shot against Indonesia's Chico Aura Dwi Wardoyo during their men's singles match at the Malaysia Open badminton tournament at the Bukit Jalil Axiata Arena in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023.

India's HS Prannoy (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Star Indian shuttlers HS Prannoy and Lakshya Sen on Tuesday jumped to the ninth and 11th spots respectively in the latest BWF (Badminton World Federation) world rankings for the following semifinal finishes at Japan Open Super 750 badminton tournament.

While Prannoy gained one spot, Sen improved two places after they lost in the semifinals in three hard-fought games against Denmark's Viktor Axelsen and Indonesia's Jonatan Christie respectively in Tokyo last week.

Former world number one Kidambi Srikanth also went up a rung to the 19th position, while national champion Mithun Manjunath moved four places to the 50th position.

Double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu remained static at the 17th spot, while Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty also stayed at the world number 2 position in the latest chart.

Indian women's doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri and Gayatri Gopichand also improved two spots to the 17th position.

