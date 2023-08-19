All eyes on Neeraj as Worlds test begins

Indraneel Das By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The World Athletics website is a reflection of India’s rise in athletics. Their website mentions sportspersons from India in javelin throw, long jump and triple jump to name a few. And this World Athletics Championships in Budapest that starts from Saturday, these are disciplines in which India would be focussing on. There is another track event – 3000m men’s steeplechase – in which India has been improving and is expected to do well this time as well. Even on the ranking lists and the season’s best lists Indians feature. But translating them into medals at the mega event will not be easy.

The names too are familiar. There is one Neeraj Chopra on whom the burden of winning a medal would be enormous. The Olympic champion has been the most consistent Indian on the circuit. The Diamond League final winner would be hoping to carry on his impeccable form in the world’s greatest athletics event of the year.

The 25-year-old javelin thrower had to take a small break due to a groin strain but ever since June, when he competed at the Lausanne, he has been preparing well at his training bases in Germany and Switzerland. He shifted to Budapest and is set for the World Championships where he would want the silver, which he won during the last edition, turns into gold. Before the world championships, he topped the two Diamond League events with throws of 88.67 (Doha DL) and 87.66m (Lausanne DL). Because of a long season with Asian Games in September-October, he has been taking it easy. He will reach Budapest on Monday.

However, his gold quest will not be easy. His usual competitors have entered their names and Anderson Peters, like last year, would want to crash the party. Peters has thrown above 90m and has beaten Neeraj last year. Jakub Vadlejch of Czech Republic, who is right now the world leader with 89.51m followed by Julian Weber of Germany 88.72m, is ahead of Neeraj who has 88.67m this season.

World champion Anderson Peters of Grenada has managed 85.88m in Doha DL and has not been too fit. Going by the quotes on the World Athletics website, he claimed to be 75 per cent fit. “I’m 75% back but over the next few days I’ll work with the massage therapist so I can be at least 85 to 90% by the time I compete, better yet 100%.”

However, if anyone could challenge Peters or Vadlejch it has to be Neeraj.If Neeraj is one who could win an India medal, there are others who can add to the tally. Though tough, M Sreeshankar seems primed for a podium finish at the Worlds. He and Jeswin Aldrin are the two world leaders in long jump as of now. While Aldrin jumped 8.42m in March, Sreeshankar cleared 8.41m in June. Sreeshankar had an 8.37m at the Asian Athletics Championships at Bangkok last month and said that the jump, which was his best on foreign soil, would give him a lot of confidence. Aldrin on the other hand believes he will do well at Budapest. “Now I have more experience after last year and I’m also in better condition. Last year I had trouble with an injury and didn’t do well in my national championships, but this season I’ve had no problems. So, physically I am fitter and I am more clear in my mind,” were his flash quotes to WA website.

Of course, beating the Olympic champion and silver medallist of the last edition Miltiadis Tentaglou who too had an 8.41 season’s best will not be easy. Simon Ehammer, who had a bronze at Worlds, too has entered though he has not crossed 8.32m this season. China’s Olympic champion Jianan Wang has not crossed 8.26m this season. Anything is possible and in long jump, one good jump is enough to secure a medal.

India will be keenly following the 3000m men’s steeplechase as well. After Avinash Sable’s silver at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games, there will be a lot of expectation from the athlete who has been improving every race. He would be looking to break the 8:10.00s barrier first before getting into the medal bracket. In the field that has Lamecha Girma of Ethiopia and Soufiane El Bakkali of Morocco, both of whom have run well below 8 minutes, the challenge to overcome them will be daunting. The next place can be anyone’s including Sable and the Kenyans.

All eyes also will be on young Shaili Singh in the women’s long jump. Jyothi Yarraji has been making the right noises in 100m hurdles and so has Praveen Chitravel in triple jump. With the Asian Games just over a month away, the world could offer athletes an opportunity to test their mettle.



Indian angle in Budapest



Neeraj Chopra | Javelin

The Javelin star's silver medal at the 2022 event in the USA ended India's 19-year wait for a podium finish with 88.39 meters throw. In Budapest, Chopra would like to go one step higher to finish with the gold medal. The World Championship could provide the best opportunity for the 25-year-old, aiming to break the elusive 90m mark.



Avinash Sable | 3000m steeplechase

Sable recently became the first Indian track athlete to qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics after finishing sixth in the Diamond League in July 2023 clocking 8:11.63s in Silesia. In the 2022 Worlds in Oregon, Sable finished 11th in the final but is still considered a medal contender for India



Murali Sreeshankar | Long jump

With the 2022 Commonwealth Games and 2023 Asian Athletics Championship silver medals already in his bag, Sreeshankar is ready to take the next big leap in long jump. After becoming the first long jumper to win bronze with the 8.09m in the 2023 Paris Diamond League, the 24-year-old is ready for his best



Praveen Chithravel | Triple jump

Since his debut at the 2022 World Championship, where he finished 17th, the Indian triple jumper has made progress. The youngster started the 2023 season with a silver medal in the Asian Indoor Athletics Championships. Even with the Indian duo of Abdulla Aboobacker and Eldhose Paul, Chithravel could potentially have a podium finish.



Jyothi Yarraji | 100m hurdles

The latest 100m hurdles sensation, Jyothi is one of the four women representing India at Budapest. With her latest success in the Asian Athletics Championship in Bangkok, where she bagged the gold, and the silver medal in the Summer World University Games, a final finish will be a big achievement

Indians in action



Men’s triple jump qualification (Praveen Chithravel, Abdulla Aboobacker, Eldhouse Paul), men’s 1500m heats (Ajay Kumar Saroj), women’s long jump qualification (Shaili Singh), men’s 3000m steeplechase heats (Avinash Sable), men’s 20km race walk final (Akashdeep Singh, Vikash Singh, Paramjeet Singh)



LIVE on JioCinema app and website

