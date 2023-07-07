Lawn tennis player from Chennai gets financial aid for World University Games

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Ananya SR, lawn tennis player of MOP Vaishnav College for Women (II year BBA), has been selected for World University Games to be held at China from July 28 to August 8. Manoj Kumar Sonthalia, secretary of the college, and Dr Archna Prasad, principal, congratulated Ananya and extended financial assistance of Rs 93,600 to her for participation in the event.

2W racing meet from today

The possibility of a new generation of riders continuing to push the seniors, like they did in the season-opener at Coimbatore last month heightens the expectations of stirring duels in the second round of the MRF MMSC FMSCI Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship 2023 which gets underway at the Madras International Circuit here on Friday with over 150 entries in the fray.

The three-day event, with 15 races besides practice and qualifying sessions, brings together country’s top riders and bike manufacturers — Honda, TVS, Yamaha and KTM — to contest in four National championship categories — Pro-Stock 301-400cc, Pro-Stock 165cc, Novice (Stock 165cc) and Girls (Stock 165cc), apart from a support race in the 301-400cc (Novice) class.

CHENNAI: Ananya SR, lawn tennis player of MOP Vaishnav College for Women (II year BBA), has been selected for World University Games to be held at China from July 28 to August 8. Manoj Kumar Sonthalia, secretary of the college, and Dr Archna Prasad, principal, congratulated Ananya and extended financial assistance of Rs 93,600 to her for participation in the event. 2W racing meet from today The possibility of a new generation of riders continuing to push the seniors, like they did in the season-opener at Coimbatore last month heightens the expectations of stirring duels in the second round of the MRF MMSC FMSCI Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship 2023 which gets underway at the Madras International Circuit here on Friday with over 150 entries in the fray. The three-day event, with 15 races besides practice and qualifying sessions, brings together country’s top riders and bike manufacturers — Honda, TVS, Yamaha and KTM — to contest in four National championship categories — Pro-Stock 301-400cc, Pro-Stock 165cc, Novice (Stock 165cc) and Girls (Stock 165cc), apart from a support race in the 301-400cc (Novice) class. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });