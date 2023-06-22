WFI election rescheduled, lobbying intensifies to garner votes

Firoz Mirza By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: An urgent notice was issued on Monday in regard to the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) election extending the last date for nomination of members to the electoral college to June 21 till 12 midnight from June 19 and it clearly stated there will be no change in other dates and election schedules.

However, in a rare move, the returning officer, Justice MM Kumar, former chief justice of the J&K High Court, on hearing representatives from five disbanded state units on Wednesday, decided to extend the election by five days. The new schedule means the WFI special general meeting and election, if needed, will be held on July 11 instead of the previously announced date of July 6. The last date for receiving the nominations for the electoral college has also been extended to June 25.

As was reported by this daily on June 20, the extension also gives yet another opportunity to state units, who have already sent the names, to rethink and nominate members for the electoral college again. The WFI has 25 affiliated state/union territory units. Each association can nominate two persons, who are members of the executive body of such unit for the purpose of constituting the electoral college. This takes the voter tally to 50.

With most of the existing units apparently, in favour of sidelined president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who cannot contest again, it was expected that a candidate from his camp would win the election if it happens. But that could change now.

The returning officer heard the disbanded units from Haryana, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Telangana and Maharashtra along with their affiliated counterparts at length on Wednesday. He is expected to take a final call on their eligibility in days to come. If these units get the voting right, it can change the equation.

Besides, sources claimed that officials from the Sports Authority of India (SAI) along with officials of the Railway Sports Promotion Board (RSPB) are also in touch with the state units as now these associations can resend their nominations. This is not the first time the sports ministry is taking a keen interest in a federation election.

"At least three state units have been contacted by these officials. One of the state units, which was heard today, even included the name of one of their representatives for the electoral college. The RSPB is in touch with a unit each from central and eastern India in its bid to convince them to include a few of selected names," sources in the know of things told this daily. Odisha association has already sent a request to rethink its nomination a couple of days back.

As per the revised schedule, candidatures for election can now be submitted to the returning officer in person from June 29 to July 1. The notice of withdrawal of candidature can be submitted from July 4 to 7. The final list of contesting candidates will be prepared and displayed on July 8. The special general meeting, election (if needed) and subsequent counting of votes and declaration of results will be done on July 11.

"It will not be easy to include an outsider in the list because as per the WFI constitution, only members of the executive body of the state unit can be named in the electoral college. At least 13 state units need to support a candidate if he wishes to win the elections. The next few days will decide who will take over the WFI," signed off the sources.

