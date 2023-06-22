Home Sport

WFI election rescheduled, lobbying intensifies to garner votes

As per the new schedule, special general meeting will now be held on July 11 instead of July 6.

Published: 22nd June 2023 10:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2023 10:42 AM   |  A+A-

Logo of Wrestling Federation of India.(Photo | Twitter)

By Firoz Mirza
Express News Service

CHENNAI: An urgent notice was issued on Monday in regard to the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) election extending the last date for nomination of members to the electoral college to June 21 till 12 midnight from June 19 and it clearly stated there will be no change in other dates and election schedules.

However, in a rare move, the returning officer, Justice MM Kumar, former chief justice of the J&K High Court, on hearing representatives from five disbanded state units on Wednesday, decided to extend the election by five days. The new schedule means the WFI special general meeting and election, if needed, will be held on July 11 instead of the previously announced date of July 6. The last date for receiving the nominations for the electoral college has also been extended to June 25.

As was reported by this daily on June 20, the extension also gives yet another opportunity to state units, who have already sent the names, to rethink and nominate members for the electoral college again. The WFI has 25 affiliated state/union territory units. Each association can nominate two persons, who are members of the executive body of such unit for the purpose of constituting the electoral college. This takes the voter tally to 50.

With most of the existing units apparently, in favour of sidelined president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who cannot contest again, it was expected that a candidate from his camp would win the election if it happens. But that could change now.

The returning officer heard the disbanded units from Haryana, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Telangana and Maharashtra along with their affiliated counterparts at length on Wednesday. He is expected to take a final call on their eligibility in days to come. If these units get the voting right, it can change the equation.

Besides, sources claimed that officials from the Sports Authority of India (SAI) along with officials of the Railway Sports Promotion Board (RSPB) are also in touch with the state units as now these associations can resend their nominations. This is not the first time the sports ministry is taking a keen interest in a federation election.

"At least three state units have been contacted by these officials. One of the state units, which was heard today, even included the name of one of their representatives for the electoral college. The RSPB is in touch with a unit each from central and eastern India in its bid to convince them to include a few of selected names," sources in the know of things told this daily. Odisha association has already sent a request to rethink its nomination a couple of days back.

As per the revised schedule, candidatures for election can now be submitted to the returning officer in person from June 29 to July 1. The notice of withdrawal of candidature can be submitted from July 4 to 7. The final list of contesting candidates will be prepared and displayed on July 8. The special general meeting, election (if needed) and subsequent counting of votes and declaration of results will be done on July 11.

"It will not be easy to include an outsider in the list because as per the WFI constitution, only members of the executive body of the state unit can be named in the electoral college. At least 13 state units need to support a candidate if he wishes to win the elections. The next few days will decide who will take over the WFI," signed off the sources.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Wrestling Federation of India Election
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp