'Did we win medals to watch this day,' says Phogat as she breaks down in tears

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Ace wrestler Vinesh Phogat on late Wednesday broke down in tears over the alleged assault faced by her fellow wrestlers at the Jantar Mantar by some "drunk" Delhi Police personnel.

"That Brij Bhushan who has done several misdeeds is sleeping peacefully at his home and here we are even struggling to sleep on roads. Is this the day we brought medals for the country," said Phogat as she broke down in tears while addressing media persons at Jantar Mantar where the wrestlers have been protesting for the past 11 days against Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Singh.

The iconic protest site on late Wednesday witnessed utter scenes of chaos as an argument between some wrestlers and policemen turned violent in which two wrestlers suffered injuries.

The protesting wrestlers alleged Delhi Police personnel of misbehaving and abusing women wrestlers.

Phogat accused a Delhi Police personnel of using derogatory language against her.

In a purported video being circulated on social media, Vinesh could be heard saying, "They have beaten my brother. He was profusely bleeding from his head. And one of the drunk policeman abused me."

The scuffle began after the police blocked the entry of a bed into the police site.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Pranav Tayal said AAP leader Somnath Bharti came at the protest site along with folding beds without permission.

"On intervention , the supporters became aggressive in trying to get the beds out of the truck. Subsequently, a minor altercation took place in which Mr. Somnath Bharti along with 2 others was detained," the senior official said.

In another video that was doing rounds on social media, a heated argument could be heard taking place between policemen and wrestlers.

Amidst the ruckus, Grappler Bajrang Punia told the media persons that some cots and mattresses were being brought to the protest site as it had been raining heavily since morning but the whole argument began when the cops did not allow them to take it.

Bharti, who was taken to Mandir Marg police station, said, "Strange is the situation, BJP’s MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh is out n enjoying in spite of having a Pocso FIR against him but just because I supported the demand of women wrestlers for a foldable cot to avoid rain at wrenched site of Jantar Mantar, I have been detained by the Delhi Police," Somnath Bharti said.



