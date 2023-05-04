Home Sport

'Drunk Delhi Police officers pushed and abused me', alleges Vinesh Phogat

Bajrang Punia said women players including Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik were abused by policemen.

Published: 04th May 2023 12:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2023 12:56 AM   |  A+A-

Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik address a press conference after a meeting with officials of Union Sports Ministry regarding their protest.

FILE: Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik address a press conference after a meeting with officials of Union Sports Ministry regarding their protest. (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Olympic bronze medallist Bajrang Punia has alleged that one of the protesters was beaten and injured by Delhi Police officials at the Jantar Mantar, here on Wednesday night.

Talking to reporters, he said women players including Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik were abused by policemen.

"Look at them, they are drunk," Bajrang showed two police officers surrounded by other protesters.

Meanwhile, Vinesh was seen consoling Sakshi who was crying for help.

Vinesh also said that her brother got injured after getting beaten by the police officers. "They also pushed me and abused me."

The video of the brawl is also going viral on social media now.

Further details awaited.

Earlier on Wednesday, IOA president PT Usha met wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and other grapplers, who have been sitting on a protest demanding the arrest of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, and assured them of support.

Usha had a discussion with the protesting wrestlers and left the protest site without speaking to the media. Later, Bajrang Punia told reporters that Usha has assured them that she will help them get justice.

"PT Usha met us and assured her support. She said she is first an athlete and then an administrator. She assured us that she will help us in getting justice," Bajrang said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
wrestlers Vinesh Phogat
India Matters
Indian Wrestlers, Vinesh Phogat, Sangeeta Phogat, Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia, along with DCW Chief Swati Maliwal addresses a Press Conference at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. (Photo | Praveen Negi)
Delhi Police barricades border entries to stop wrestlers' supporters from coming to Jantar Mantar
Wreckage of an Indian Army helicopter after it crashed in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district. At least three people, including its pilot and co-pilot, were injured in the incident. (Photo | PTI)
Army chopper crashes in J-K's Kishtwar district, casualties not known
NCP leader Sharad Pawar (L) with former Maharashtra CM and MVA ally Uddhav Thackeray. (File Photo | PTI)
Uddhav Thackeray failed to quell revolt, surrendered with no effort to save government: Sharad Pawar
Nobel laureate Amartya Sen (Photo | PTI)
Amartya Sen moves HC against Visva-Bharati's eviction order

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp