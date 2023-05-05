Home Sport

Ad-hoc committee takes charge of WFI; no Sakshi in Asiad long list

According to a source, committee expected to finalise the commencement of national camps soon

Published: 05th May 2023 12:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2023 01:12 AM   |  A+A-

Sakshi Malik and Sangita Phogat at the wrestlers’ protest site at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Firoz Mirza
Express News Service

CHENNAI: As the protest at Jantar Mantar saw a tussle between protesting wrestlers and Delhi police on Wednesday, the ad-hoc committee took charge of the Wrestling Federation of India. The three-member committee will function from the Indian Olympic Committee's headquarters in New Delhi.

"The ad-hoc committee of the IOA has taken over rendering the WFI defunct. A few WFI staff will help the panel with its work and primarily they will apprise them of the technical aspects of the game and how the federation functions," a source in the know of things told this daily.

It is learnt that the committee has enquired about the upcoming events and the need to resume the national camps.

"One Ranking Series is scheduled in the near future apart from under-17 and 23 Asian and World Championships. The committee also asked about the national camps. It is expected to finalise the commencement date soon," added the source.

No Sakshi in Asiad long list

Meanwhile, sources privy to the development told this daily that the WFI had sent the long list to the Asian Games organising committee. The list also comprised Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat, who at the moment are staging a protest against the WFI and its sidelined president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

"The long list has names of all wrestlers including Bajrang, Vinesh, Ravi Dahiya, Deepak Punia, Anshu Malik and Sonam Malik. The only exclusion is Sakshi Malik, who is also at the protest site," informed sources.

The long list will be pruned before final submission to the organising committee. The authority concerned will hold selection trials to pick up 10 wrestlers each in three styles — freestyle and Greco-Roman for men and women's wrestling.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IOA Wrestling Federation of India
India Matters
Indian Wrestlers, Vinesh Phogat, Sangeeta Phogat, Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia, along with DCW Chief Swati Maliwal addresses a Press Conference at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. (Photo | Praveen Negi)
Delhi Police barricades border entries to stop wrestlers' supporters from coming to Jantar Mantar
Wreckage of an Indian Army helicopter after it crashed in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district. At least three people, including its pilot and co-pilot, were injured in the incident. (Photo | PTI)
Army chopper crashes in J-K's Kishtwar district, casualties not known
NCP leader Sharad Pawar (L) with former Maharashtra CM and MVA ally Uddhav Thackeray. (File Photo | PTI)
Uddhav Thackeray failed to quell revolt, surrendered with no effort to save government: Sharad Pawar
Nobel laureate Amartya Sen (Photo | PTI)
Amartya Sen moves HC against Visva-Bharati's eviction order

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp