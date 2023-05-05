Ad-hoc committee takes charge of WFI; no Sakshi in Asiad long list

Firoz Mirza By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: As the protest at Jantar Mantar saw a tussle between protesting wrestlers and Delhi police on Wednesday, the ad-hoc committee took charge of the Wrestling Federation of India. The three-member committee will function from the Indian Olympic Committee's headquarters in New Delhi.

"The ad-hoc committee of the IOA has taken over rendering the WFI defunct. A few WFI staff will help the panel with its work and primarily they will apprise them of the technical aspects of the game and how the federation functions," a source in the know of things told this daily.

It is learnt that the committee has enquired about the upcoming events and the need to resume the national camps.

"One Ranking Series is scheduled in the near future apart from under-17 and 23 Asian and World Championships. The committee also asked about the national camps. It is expected to finalise the commencement date soon," added the source.

No Sakshi in Asiad long list

Meanwhile, sources privy to the development told this daily that the WFI had sent the long list to the Asian Games organising committee. The list also comprised Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat, who at the moment are staging a protest against the WFI and its sidelined president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

"The long list has names of all wrestlers including Bajrang, Vinesh, Ravi Dahiya, Deepak Punia, Anshu Malik and Sonam Malik. The only exclusion is Sakshi Malik, who is also at the protest site," informed sources.

The long list will be pruned before final submission to the organising committee. The authority concerned will hold selection trials to pick up 10 wrestlers each in three styles — freestyle and Greco-Roman for men and women's wrestling.

