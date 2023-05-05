Home Sport

Anurag Thakur to wrestlers: 'Strictest action' will be taken against guilty, let probe be over

Top wrestlers have been protesting in Delhi seeking the removal of Brij Bhushan Singh, the BJP MP from Kaiserganj, from the post of WFI chief.

Published: 05th May 2023

Union Minister Anurag Thakur.

Union Minister Anurag Thakur. (Photo | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on Friday assured the wrestlers protesting in Jantar Mantar that the "strictest action" will be taken against the guilty once the "impartial probe" into the sexual harassment allegations levelled by women wrestlers against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Thakur was speaking to media persons on the sidelines of an event organized in the state capital to release the logo, costume, and mascot for the inter-university sports event --Kelo India – along with UP CM Yogi Adityanath. 

“I appeal to all the protesting sports persons sitting at Jantar-Mantar that all their demands have been met and even the court has also heard them and given its decision. They are requested to let the impartial probe end for any action to be taken,” said Anurag Thakur.

The minister reiterated that the Delhi police would take the strictest action against the person/persons found guilty of the charges levelled by the wrestlers once the ongoing probe is complete.

Significantly, the medal-winning ace grapplers of the country have been protesting in Delhi seeking the removal of Brij Bhushan Singh, the BJP MP from Kaiserganj, from the post of president of WFI. The wrestlers, including gold medalist Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik, have also charged Singh with sexual harassment of female wrestlers and have sought his arrest.

The protesting wrestlers had approached the Supreme Court of India which, after hearing them, directed the Delhi police to lodge FIR against Brijbhushan Sharan Singh, Consequently,  the Delhi police lodged two FIRs including one under POCSO Act against Singh at Connaught Place police station in New Delhi. 

Moreover, the probe committee set up by Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has been looking into the charges levelled by the wrestlers against Singh.
 

