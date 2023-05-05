YouTuber dies while attempting to race bike at 300 kms per hour

By Online Desk

A YouTuber Agastya Chauhan died Thursday while attempting to race his bike at 300 kilometres per hour, reports said.

The accident took place while the professional rider was travelling on Yamuna Expressway on his way from Agra to Delhi. Chauhan had a massive following on social media, particularly on YouTube where his more than 1.2 million subscribers would enjoy watching him perform adventurous stunts on his superbike, a Kawasaki Ninja.

According to the WION, Chauhan’s bike crashed into a divider as he attempted to race his bike at 300 kmph. He suffered fatal injuries and died on the spot.

The crash was so fatal that Agastya Chauhan’s helmet broke into pieces, the report said.

The YouTuber uploaded his last video on his channel ‘PRO RIDER 1000’ on May 2, whose comment section is now inundated with condolences. One comment on the video reads, "He taught his subscribers really important lesson by giving away his life: Drive safely."

