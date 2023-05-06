Home Sport

Sexual harassment case: WFI chief Brij Bhushan yet to be questioned

As per sources, the police are yet to summon Singh, despite the FIRs filed 14 days ago.

Published: 06th May 2023 04:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2023 04:19 PM   |  A+A-

Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Singh

Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Singh. (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police are yet to interrogate Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the chief of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), in connection with the two FIRs registered against him on April 21, pertaining to serious allegations, including violations under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

As per sources, the police are yet to summon Singh, despite the FIRs filed 14 days ago.

"We have recorded the statements of seven wrestlers and Singh will be served summons soon," said a source.

According to police, one of the cases against him was registered under IPC sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354A (sexual harassment), and 354D (stalking), while the other was registered under section 10 of the POCSO Act.

What law says?

While demands for the arrest of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the chief of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), persist due to three non-bailable and "serious" offences, legal provisions and Supreme Court rulings provide clarity on the matter.

As per section 41A of IPC and various judgments of the apex court, the arrest of an accused is not obligatory if the maximum punishment prescribed for the offence is less than seven years of imprisonment.

Supreme Court lawyer Vineet Jindal said that the decision to make an arrest lies solely with the police authorities. However, in cases involving serious offences, it is generally considered the norm to make an arrest. "Notably, offences under the POCSO Act are classified as non-bailable. Therefore, if there is a legitimate investigative requirement, the likelihood of an arrest occurring as a consequential action is high," said Jindal.

Another Supreme Court lawyer, Rudra Vikram Singh said that since there is delay in arresting Singh, it might be due to primary investigation in the matter.

"Also since the offences under POCSO Act and other acts allegedly committed entail a sentence up to seven years hence in these circumstances, the investigating officer might follow the compliance of provisions of Section 41 and Section 41-A of the CrPC as provided by Supreme Court in Amresh Kumar vs State of Bihar. If Singh does not cooperate with the 'Investigating Officer' (IO) in the probe, police can arrest him," Singh added.

What wrestlers demand?

Earlier, after the Supreme Court closed the proceedings on a plea by three women wrestlers, who have levelled sexual harassment allegations against Brij Bhushan, Olympic medallist Sakshi Malik said, "it's okay", and that they will decide the future course of action after consulting with seniors.

"It is okay, we respect the Supreme Court. Their job is only to register the FIR. No court can ask anyone to arrest. We are sitting firm on our protest and it will go on till we get justice," the 30-year-old wrestler told IANS.

"First the statements of our girls should be recorded before the magistrate under 164 CrPC. That is not done yet. We are waiting for it, after that we will see what needs to be done in this regard."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Wrestling Federation of India WFI Brij Bhushan Singh Delhi Police
India Matters
KPCC president DK Shivakumar. (File Photo | PTI)
Congress will win over 140 seats, will abide by party's decision on CM: DK Shivakumar
Britain's King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort pose for a photograph, in the Blue Drawing Room at Buckingham Palace, London. (Photo | AP)
29-year-old Bengal woman designs dress for Queen Camilla, brooch for King Charles III
Congress leaders Kumari Selja and Kiran Choudhary with wrestlers Sakshi Malik and Sangeeta Phogat during the wrestlers' protest at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, May 5, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: India's top grapplers form two panels to decide future
Locals at the site after an Army helicopter crashed in a forested, hilly area in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, Thursday, May 4, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Army grounds ALH Dhruv fleet following May 4 crash in J&K

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp