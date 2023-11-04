From Kohli to Cummins: Who's who on World Cup rich list

By AFP

MUMBAI: Recent revelations that players in Pakistan's squad at the ongoing World Cup in India have not been paid for five months once again highlighted the wealth gap among cricket's leading nations.

Below AFP Sport looks at cricket's 'haves' and 'have nots'.

INDIA

Superstar batsman Virat Kohli leads India's list of highest-paid athletes with earnings of $33.9 million annually mainly from brand endorsements, according to analysts Sportico's 2022 list.

A growing economy in the world's most populous nation, allied to a fanatical love of cricket, has turned India into the global game's financial powerhouse.

Its lucrative Twenty20 Indian Premier League sees the world's top cricketers earn sums unimaginable to previous generations of players.

India captain Rohit Sharma, who like Kohli also boasts a lucrative IPL deal and brand endorsements, has earnings estimated at $25.84 million.

ENGLAND

Under England's complex system of central contracts, top all-format stars such as Ben Stokes can earn in the region of £800-900,000 ($977,000-$1.09 million) annually.

Match fees for Tests are in the region of £15,000 ($18,562) with £4,500 ($5,568) for a one-day international.

Franchise cricket offers another source of income, with Sam Curran becoming the most expensive player in an IPL auction when the left-arm paceman was signed for $2.23 million by the Punjab Kings in December.

England, enduring a woeful defence of their World Cup title, recently handed out multi-year contracts for the first time in a bid to prevent leading players quitting the international arena altogether in favour of the franchise circuit.

AUSTRALIA

Test and one-day captain Pat Cummins is reportedly on track to become Australia's first Aus$3 million (US$1.9 million) man after centrally-contracted male players were awarded a 7.5 percent increase this year.

Cummins is on a retainer of Aus$2 million which will rise to around Aus$3 million with match fees and bonuses for being captain, the Sydney Morning Herald said.

The average retainer for centrally-contracted players in the 2023-24 season is Aus$951,000, plus match fees.

