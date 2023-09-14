Scotland women's team end legal dispute after equality deal

By AFP

LONDON: The Scottish women's team withdrew legal action against the Scottish Football Association (SFA) on Thursday after a deal was agreed between the parties on equal pay and conditions.

Players were seeking a contract stipulating parity with the Scottish men's team on issues such as training facilities, hotels, travel, kits plus medical and nutritional resources.

"The legal route is one that nobody wanted to undertake but positive discussions have taken place during the intervening period with mutual respect, understanding and cooperation," Scotland captain Rachel Corsie said in a statement.

"We are proud to have parity, not just for the current generation but more significantly for future generations of players."

Scotland missed out on qualifying for the last World Cup and European Championship and the SFA said the focus must be on a return to major tournaments to fund further investment in the women's game.

"We must now look forward with a shared goal -- to return to major tournaments," said SFA chief executive Ian Maxwell.

"Working together to bring success on the field that will in turn encourage broadcasters and rights holders to do more to bridge the value gap that remains the biggest obstacle on the journey to equality within the women's game globally."

The US women's team last year won a battle for equal pay, following similar deals elsewhere.

