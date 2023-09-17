VAP Trophy: Sai Kishore bowls Vijay CC to victory

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Left-arm spinner R Sai Kishore’s 5/21 came in handy for India Cements-Vijay CC to thrash India Pistons by ten wickets in the TNCA-18th VAP Trophy tournament played at CPT-IP grounds.

Brief scores: Group A: At MRF-Pachaiyappa’s: Sea Hawks 229/7 in 50 ovs (S Abishiek 48, R Rajan 45, V Subramania Siva 42 n.o) lost to MRF-Globe Trotters 146/4 in 30 ovs (A Badrinath 77 n.o, S Ajith Ram 32); Result: Trotters won by 19 runs (VJD method); Points : GT 4 (8) ; Sea Hawks 0 (2); At TI-Murugappa: AG’s Office 163 in 44.3 ovs (G Gogul 43, MS Sanjay 4/50, Siddarth S Ahhuja 3/19) lost to Sanmar-Alwarpet 127/2 in 28 ovs (M Mithul Raj 69 n.o); Result: Alwarpet won by 62 runs (VJD method). Points: Alwarpet 4 (8); AG 0 (2); At CPT- IP: India Pistons 75 in 31.3 ovs (R Sai Kishore 5/21) lost to India Cements - Vijay CC 79 for no loss in 12.3 ovs (B Sachin 26 n.o, N Jagadeesan 48 n.o); Points: Vijay 4 (12); IP 0 (4); Group B: At IITM-Chemplast: Take Solutions - MRC ‘A’ 316/9 in 50 ovs (K Mukunth 89, M Boopathi Vaishna Kumar 48, B Anirudh Sitaram 84, Sunny Sandhu 29, Rohan Raju 4/66, N Kabilan 3/59) lost to Sanmar-Jolly Rovers 174/1 in 32 ovs (R Vimal Khumar 72 n.o, Dhruv Shorey 60, B Aparajith 33 n.o); Result: Rovers won by 8 runs VJD Method); Points: Rovers 4 (8); MRC ‘A’ 0 (8); At SRMC: India Cements - Grand Slam 170/8 in 50 ovs (S Lokeshwar 27, Nidhish S Rajagopal 53) bt Kalpathi Investments - Young Stars 88 in 22.2 ovs (Ganesh Satish 25, Jhathavedh Subramanyan 3/28); Points: Grand Slam 4 (4); Young Stars 0 (8); At Nelson - Wahe Guru ‘A’: Nelson 316/9 in 50 ovs (T Saran 83, Shoaib Mohd Khan 56, Maan K Bafna 43, W Antony Dhas 47, MA Atheeq ur Rahman 26, Joy Gupta 3/56) bt India Cements - UFCC (T Nagar) 232 in 46.3 ovs (M Abhinav 66, W Antony Dhas 4/50); Points : Nelson 4 (4); UFCC 0 (4).

CHENNAI: Left-arm spinner R Sai Kishore’s 5/21 came in handy for India Cements-Vijay CC to thrash India Pistons by ten wickets in the TNCA-18th VAP Trophy tournament played at CPT-IP grounds. Brief scores: Group A: At MRF-Pachaiyappa’s: Sea Hawks 229/7 in 50 ovs (S Abishiek 48, R Rajan 45, V Subramania Siva 42 n.o) lost to MRF-Globe Trotters 146/4 in 30 ovs (A Badrinath 77 n.o, S Ajith Ram 32); Result: Trotters won by 19 runs (VJD method); Points : GT 4 (8) ; Sea Hawks 0 (2); At TI-Murugappa: AG’s Office 163 in 44.3 ovs (G Gogul 43, MS Sanjay 4/50, Siddarth S Ahhuja 3/19) lost to Sanmar-Alwarpet 127/2 in 28 ovs (M Mithul Raj 69 n.o); Result: Alwarpet won by 62 runs (VJD method). Points: Alwarpet 4 (8); AG 0 (2); At CPT- IP: India Pistons 75 in 31.3 ovs (R Sai Kishore 5/21) lost to India Cements - Vijay CC 79 for no loss in 12.3 ovs (B Sachin 26 n.o, N Jagadeesan 48 n.o); Points: Vijay 4 (12); IP 0 (4); Group B: At IITM-Chemplast: Take Solutions - MRC ‘A’ 316/9 in 50 ovs (K Mukunth 89, M Boopathi Vaishna Kumar 48, B Anirudh Sitaram 84, Sunny Sandhu 29, Rohan Raju 4/66, N Kabilan 3/59) lost to Sanmar-Jolly Rovers 174/1 in 32 ovs (R Vimal Khumar 72 n.o, Dhruv Shorey 60, B Aparajith 33 n.o); Result: Rovers won by 8 runs VJD Method); Points: Rovers 4 (8); MRC ‘A’ 0 (8); At SRMC: India Cements - Grand Slam 170/8 in 50 ovs (S Lokeshwar 27, Nidhish S Rajagopal 53) bt Kalpathi Investments - Young Stars 88 in 22.2 ovs (Ganesh Satish 25, Jhathavedh Subramanyan 3/28); Points: Grand Slam 4 (4); Young Stars 0 (8); At Nelson - Wahe Guru ‘A’: Nelson 316/9 in 50 ovs (T Saran 83, Shoaib Mohd Khan 56, Maan K Bafna 43, W Antony Dhas 47, MA Atheeq ur Rahman 26, Joy Gupta 3/56) bt India Cements - UFCC (T Nagar) 232 in 46.3 ovs (M Abhinav 66, W Antony Dhas 4/50); Points : Nelson 4 (4); UFCC 0 (4).