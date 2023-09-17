Home Sport

VAP Trophy: Sai Kishore bowls Vijay CC to victory

India Cements-Vijay CC thrash India Pistons by ten wickets in the TNCA-18th VAP Trophy tournament.

Published: 17th September 2023 09:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2023 09:10 AM   |  A+A-

cricket bat and ball

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Left-arm spinner R Sai Kishore’s 5/21 came in handy for India Cements-Vijay CC to thrash India Pistons by ten wickets in the TNCA-18th VAP Trophy tournament played at CPT-IP grounds.

Brief scores: Group A: At MRF-Pachaiyappa’s: Sea Hawks 229/7 in 50 ovs (S Abishiek 48, R Rajan 45, V Subramania Siva 42 n.o) lost to MRF-Globe Trotters 146/4 in 30 ovs (A Badrinath 77 n.o, S Ajith Ram 32); Result: Trotters won by 19 runs (VJD method); Points : GT 4 (8) ; Sea Hawks 0 (2); At TI-Murugappa: AG’s Office 163 in 44.3 ovs (G Gogul 43, MS Sanjay 4/50, Siddarth S Ahhuja 3/19) lost to Sanmar-Alwarpet 127/2 in 28 ovs (M Mithul Raj 69 n.o); Result: Alwarpet won by 62 runs (VJD method). Points: Alwarpet 4 (8); AG 0 (2); At CPT- IP: India Pistons 75 in 31.3 ovs (R Sai Kishore 5/21) lost to India Cements - Vijay CC 79 for no loss in 12.3 ovs (B Sachin 26 n.o, N Jagadeesan 48 n.o); Points: Vijay 4 (12); IP 0 (4); Group B: At IITM-Chemplast: Take Solutions - MRC ‘A’ 316/9 in 50 ovs (K Mukunth 89, M Boopathi Vaishna Kumar 48, B Anirudh Sitaram 84, Sunny Sandhu 29, Rohan Raju 4/66, N Kabilan 3/59) lost to Sanmar-Jolly Rovers 174/1 in 32 ovs (R Vimal Khumar 72 n.o, Dhruv Shorey 60, B Aparajith 33 n.o); Result: Rovers won by 8 runs VJD Method); Points: Rovers 4 (8); MRC ‘A’ 0 (8); At  SRMC: India Cements - Grand Slam 170/8 in 50 ovs (S Lokeshwar 27, Nidhish S Rajagopal 53) bt Kalpathi Investments - Young Stars 88 in 22.2 ovs (Ganesh Satish 25, Jhathavedh Subramanyan 3/28); Points: Grand Slam 4 (4); Young Stars 0 (8); At Nelson - Wahe Guru ‘A’: Nelson 316/9 in 50 ovs (T Saran 83, Shoaib Mohd Khan 56, Maan K Bafna 43, W Antony Dhas 47, MA Atheeq ur Rahman 26, Joy Gupta 3/56) bt India Cements - UFCC (T Nagar) 232 in 46.3 ovs (M Abhinav 66, W Antony Dhas 4/50); Points : Nelson 4 (4); UFCC 0 (4).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
India Cements India Pistons cricket

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp