Formula One owners Liberty Media buy MotoGP for $4.5 billion

PARIS: Formula One owners Liberty Media swooped to buy MotoGP on Monday in a deal valued at around $4.5 billion, the American company said.

MotoGP said in a statement that Liberty Media would acquire "approximately 86 percent" stake from owners Dorna in a deal valued at 4.2 billion euros ($4.5 billion).

Recent reports had said Liberty were in pole to seal a deal after beating off rival interest from Paris Saint-Germain's Qatari owners and sports and entertainment group TKO, according to Britain's The Financial Times.

As well as MotoGP Dorna also holds the rights to the Superbike championship and the electric bike series MotoE.

Liberty is not the first conglomerate to own both F1 and MotoGP.

CVC Capital Partners held that position until they were forced to sell MotoGP in 2006 to buy F1 after concerns were raised by European Union competition regulators.