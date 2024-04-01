IPL 2024: Boult, Chahal reduce Mumbai to 125 at Wankhede

CHENNAI: Trent Boult and Yuzvendra Chahal took three wickets apiece as Rajasthan Royals restricted Mumbai Indians to 125 in Mumbai.

Trying to continue their winning momentum, Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson won the toss and opted to bat first at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai Indians' first home match. The homecoming didn't start particularly well for the former Mumbai captain Rohit Sharma. Samson dived to his right to pouch a catch off Boult to silence the crowd in the first over.

Naman Dhir was trapped in front first ball to reduce Mumbai to two for one in the first over. Ishan Kishan tried to show his intentions with a six and a four in Nandre Bueger's first over. However, Boult picked his third wicket when Burger took a sharp catch to send Dewald Brevis back for a duck. Kishan followed suit in the next over when Samson took another catch behind the stumps to reduce Mumbai to 20 for four after four overs.