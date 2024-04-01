Tokyo Olympic silver medalist finished third in Group B at IWF World Cup in Thailand on Monday

CHENNAI: The target was always to make sure she lifted weights without trouble and it seems to have been achieved. Mirabai Chanu, the Tokyo Olympic silver medalist, might have finished third in Group B by lifting weights way below her best at the IWF World Cup in Phuket, Thailand on Monday but it certainly was the best thing coach Vijay Sharma has experienced in the past six months.

For the record, Mirabai's best lift in snatch was 81kg and 103kg was her top lift in the second attempt in the clean and jerk section in the event. Her personal best is 88kg and 119kg in the snatch and C&J sections respectively.

Second in the Olympic Qualification Ranking (OQR) only behind Chinese lifter Jiang Huihua in 49kg as of March 4, 2024, the Manipur lifter has all but qualified for the 2024 Paris Games. Qualification, however, was never an issue but fitness was. Mirabai hasn't lifted weight in an international event since she had to be stretchered off the platform after falling on her back at the Asian Games six months ago.

Before and after the Hangzhou Games, Mirabai took part in international tournaments — World Championships in Riyadh (September 2023) and IWF Grand Prix II in Doha (December 2023). But the aim then was to just mark her attendance as participation in these Olympic Qualifying events was mandatory to qualify for the Olympics. She then had to miss the Asian Championships in February this year as she had headed to the USA for a month-long rehabilitation program in St Louis under Dr Aaron Horschig.

"More than happy with her show," an elated Sharma told this daily. "Our entire focus leading up to this event was solely on her (Mirabai's) rehabilitation. Seeing her perform comfortably today, given she is returning after six months of injury and rehabilitation, makes me proud of all the hard work we have done. Today, she was comfortable and confident in her lifts. Now that we're almost through, our focus is firmly set on the Paris Olympics 2024. It's time to channel all our energy into preparing for the main event in Paris,” added the coach.

As per the criteria, a lifter has to compulsorily compete in five events including the 2024 World Cup and Mirabai did that on Monday. The official announcement of the qualification will be made on April 28.