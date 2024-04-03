IPL 2024: Narine blitzkrieg lifts KKR to mammoth 272/7 against Delhi

CHENNAI: Blistering half centuries from Sunil Narine (85 from 39 balls) and Angkrish Raghuvanshi (54 off 27) at the top and a late flourish from Rinku Singh and Andre Russell took Kolkata Knight Riders to 272/7 in 20 overs against Delhi Capitals on Wednesday.

Opting to bat first at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, KKR got off to a flying start with Narine and Phil Salt going for their shots from ball one. Salt hit consecutive boundaries off Ishant Sharma while Narine took on Khaleel Ahmed. In the fourth over, Narine hit three sixes and two fours off Ishant as KKR raced to 58/0 in four overs.

Brought in to break the partnership, Anrich Nortje removed Salt for 18 runs from 12 balls. However, Raghuvanshi kept the momentum going, hooking the South African on the very first ball he faced. The second ball was punched behind point for another boundary. From thereon, there was no stopping the duo as KKR finished the powerplay with 88/1 on the board.