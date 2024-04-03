ISL: East Bengal 'prepared' to take on Kerala Blasters, says EBFC's assistant coach Bino George

Ahead of East Bengal's upcoming match against Kerala Blasters in the Indian Super League (ISL) on Wednesday, the Red and Gold's assistant coach Bino George said that they are 'prepared' to face The Tuskers in Kochi.

While speaking at the pre-match press conference, George said that they have travelled to Kochi to clinch three points against the opponents.

"Actually I am very happy, it is a joyful moment to be playing in Kerala against Kerala Blasters FC. Nonetheless, the team has a plan to play against them, and we have prepared accordingly. Definitely, we have come here to win. We have come here to get all three points," George was quoted by ISL's website as saying.