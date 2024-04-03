'We are going to fight till the end of this season': Odisha FC coach Sergio Lobera

Odisha FC head coach Sergio Lobera expressed pride in his players as they secured a comfortable 3-1 win over Punjab FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday, saying that his team is going to fight till the very end of the competition.

The Kalinga Warriors had been the dominating side for the majority of the match, with Diego Mauricio scoring the opener in the 34th minute, heading home a Jerry Lalrinzuala cross. It did not take long for Punjab FC to react as Madih Talal equalized for the Shers with a classy finish from outside the box.

As the match entered the second half with both teams on level terms, Isak Vanlalruatfela bagged his third goal of the season to restore Odisha FC's lead in the 61st minute. In the 68th minute of the match, Mauricio found the back of the net again, this time from the spot, completing his brace and ensuring Odisha FC concluded the match with a 3-1 win, as per an ISL press release.

With this victory, Lobera's men climbed to second place on the league table with 39 points from their 20 games (with 11 wins, six draws and three losses), five points behind league leaders Mumbai City FC. They have also managed to end the ISL 2023-24 season undefeated at home, with their remaining two matches set to be away games.